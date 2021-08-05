European vacation in 1920

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

These admittedly terrible photos are from the passports of sisters Alice and Clara Booth of Pomona. They went on a six month trip to visit England, the land of their birth, and then to go sightseeing in France and Belgium. They departed on May 1, 1920 out of New York on the SS Kroonland, an ocean liner operated by the Red Star Line, (not the White Star Line — that was the Titanic!).