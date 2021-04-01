Effective green infrastructure starts with life in the soil — Part 2

Healthy soil is a living ecosystem, teeming with life. Bacteria, fungi, protozoa, nematodes, arthropods and earthworms dominate the soil ecosystem. Each plays a vital role in maintaining soil health.

Bacteria are single-celled pioneers. Before plants can become established on a mineral substrate, the bacterial community must establish themselves first. They are both predator and prey within the soil ecosystem, controlling populations of disease-causing organisms and providing food for protozoa and nematodes. Bacteria enhance soil structure and degrade pollutants.

You’re likely to see fruiting bodies of fungi in the form of mushrooms on fallen trees and rotting logs, or colonizing thick layers of mulch. Fungi are able to decompose complex carbon compounds found in wood. Fungi grow as long strands called hyphae, which push their way through the soil, reaching several meters or more. Masses of fungal hyphae grow into mycelium which form relationships with plant roots, creating a pipeline for nutrients that are too far away plant roots to reach on their own. By adorning your garden with logs, or by adding mulch, you will be supporting fungi, as well as myriad decomposing soil organisms.