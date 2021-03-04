Effective green infrastructure starts with life in the soil — Part 1

Not all of the most recent data is in yet, but 2018 was the wettest year on record in New Jersey. Heavy precipitation events are producing more flash floods along the shore and causing inland streams to overflow their banks. Nuisance or “sunny day” flooding events are becoming more frequent. With much of our natural land covered in asphalt or other impervious surfaces, excess rainwater is prevented from infiltrating the ground, and instead becomes run-off.

Traditional stormwater management consists of a system of pipes (grey infrastructure) that transports water offsite as quickly as possible to the nearest local water body. Stormwater channeled from lawns, driveways, buildings and roadways carries pollutants including fertilizers, pesticides, road salts, heavy metals, bacteria and pathogens directly into nearby creeks, streams, rivers and the bay. Polluted stormwater bypasses the soil, which would ordinarily act as a sponge and a natural filter system.