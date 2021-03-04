Effective green infrastructure starts with life in the soil — Part 1

Not all of the most recent data is in yet, but 2018 was the wettest year on record in New Jersey. Heavy precipitation events are producing more flash floods along the shore and causing inland streams to overflow their banks. Nuisance or “sunny day” flooding events are becoming more frequent. With much of our natural land covered in asphalt or other impervious surfaces, excess rainwater is prevented from infiltrating the ground, and instead becomes run-off.
Traditional stormwater management consists of a system of pipes (grey infrastructure) that transports water offsite as quickly as possible to the nearest local water body. Stormwater channeled from lawns, driveways, buildings and roadways carries pollutants including fertilizers, pesticides, road salts, heavy metals, bacteria and pathogens directly into nearby creeks, streams, rivers and the bay. Polluted stormwater bypasses the soil, which would ordinarily act as a sponge and a natural filter system.
Green infrastructure can provide a cost-effective approach to help alleviate the detrimental impacts of the weather extremes brought on by our changing climate. A rain garden, bioswale or constructed wetland are examples of green infrastructure that help restore natural processes that manage water flow. These measures use plant or soil systems to redirect surface water into the ground and help mitigate nonpoint source pollution. The key to successful retention, absorption and infiltration of the water is healthy soil. The result includes reduced flooding, limited erosion and cleaner water.
A shallow vegetated basin (aka “raingarden”) can be placed strategically near a home or building to collect rooftop runoff, or near a sidewalk and parking lot to collect street-level runoff. Small curbside cutouts, as well as vegetated detention basins (mostly dry, hold water temporarily) or retention basins (hold a consistent, designed quantity of water), can help redirect water into the ground.
There are numerous resources available to assist homeowners, businesses and municipalities in selecting the best green infrastructure system for their site. These resources are designed to best prepare people for success in constructing a system that results in a more resilient and stable landscape. They provide step-by-step instructions including pre-design calculations, siting tips, instructions for soil preparation and care, and remedies for compaction problems. Below is a list of 10 vetted online resources that will guide you on your way to understanding, designing and installing green infrastructure in your yard or community; just put the titles into Google:
1. Green Infrastructure- Soil Science Society of America
2. Green Infrastructure Guidance Manual for New Jersey-Rutgers Cooperative Extension, Water Resources Program
3. Rain Garden Manual for New Jersey-Native Plant Society of New Jersey.
4. Rain Garden Manual of New Jersey-Rutgers Cooperative Extension, Water Resources Program.
5. Rain Gardens-Jersey Friendly Yards.
6. 8 Steps to a Jersey-Friendly Yard-Jersey Friendly Yards.
7. Rutgers Soil Testing Lab-Rutgers Cooperative Extension.
8. Start With Healthy Soil-Jersey-Friendly Yards.
9. Low Maintenance Landscaping Guide-Ocean County Soil Conservation District.
10. New Jersey Soil Health Assessment Guide-Ocean County Soil Conservation District.
As all of the resources will tell you, the foundation of a healthy garden starts with healthy soil. Take a look at some or all of the above websites and that will give us a good start on the next installment of this discussion!
Submitted by Becky Laboy
(Becky Laboy is an Education Outreach Specialist for the
Ocean County Soil Conservation District.)
