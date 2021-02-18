East Lynne Theater Company presents a cabaret saluting Judy Garland

Those who attended East Lynne Theater Company's 2019 gala, are still talking about how much they enjoyed Jenna Pastuszek singing the signature songs of Judy Garland. For the past few months, Jenna’s been fine tuning her Garland cabaret, and filmed a full-out performance in a studio. Titled "Get Happy! A Cabaret Saluting Judy Garland," ELTC is thrilled to be giving it its premiere on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. It will be available every evening at 8 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 28.

Directed by Ari Axelrod, music direction and orchestrations are by Joshua Zecher-Ross, and Caitlin Fahey provided the dramaturgy. The musicians are Caryl Fantel on piano, Roy Fantel on drums, and Dave Wilkinson playing bass. Adam Norgaard is responsible for the video editing.

"Get Happy" isn't a traditional Judy Garland tribute — there is no impersonation here. Instead, the cleverly curated playlist of classics and forgotten gems will leave Judy fans and Judy novices alike tapping their feet as Jenna pays homage to one of her favorite divas. Featuring music from "The Wizard of Oz," "Easter Parade," "Judy Live at Carnegie Hall," "Judy at The Palace," "The Judy Garland Show," and more. You won’t want to miss Jenna's spirited celebration of Judy's legacy. "Forget your troubles" and join us for a wonderful time.