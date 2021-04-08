Earth Month is the new Earth Day at ACUA – free virtual events for all ages throughout April 2021

“While we certainly miss being able to bring everyone together for what has come to be South Jersey’s largest Earth Day event, we’re very pleased to be able to offer entertainment, workshops and great environmental information during the month of April. Participants will recognize some of the organizations and performers featured online from our in-person Earth Day at ACUA, including past sponsors like Atlantic City Electric, South Jersey Gas and AtlantiCare,” Dovey added.

“ACUA’s Earth Day Festival is really special. We wanted to be able to bring a lot of the fun along with the opportunity to learn new things for our virtual Earth Month. There’s so much we would normally include, there was no way we could fit it into one day,” said Amy Menzel, ACUA Communications Manager. “While it’s not the same as coming to the festival at our Environmental Park, in many ways, we’re able to offer more, with virtual tours, vegan cooking demonstrations and other activities that are possible with this kind of format. Plus, we can schedule things so that you won’t have to choose between two great things offered at the same time!”