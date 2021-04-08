Earth Month is the new Earth Day at ACUA – free virtual events for all ages throughout April 2021

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s Annual Earth Day Celebration has moved online this year. ACUA invites everyone to join them for free virtual events offered throughout the entire month of April.
“Each day we plan to offer free online tours, videos, presentations, demonstrations and activities for kids, students and adults,” ACUA president Rick Dovey noted.
“While we certainly miss being able to bring everyone together for what has come to be South Jersey’s largest Earth Day event, we’re very pleased to be able to offer entertainment, workshops and great environmental information during the month of April. Participants will recognize some of the organizations and performers featured online from our in-person Earth Day at ACUA, including past sponsors like Atlantic City Electric, South Jersey Gas and AtlantiCare,” Dovey added.
“ACUA’s Earth Day Festival is really special. We wanted to be able to bring a lot of the fun along with the opportunity to learn new things for our virtual Earth Month. There’s so much we would normally include, there was no way we could fit it into one day,” said Amy Menzel, ACUA Communications Manager. “While it’s not the same as coming to the festival at our Environmental Park, in many ways, we’re able to offer more, with virtual tours, vegan cooking demonstrations and other activities that are possible with this kind of format. Plus, we can schedule things so that you won’t have to choose between two great things offered at the same time!”
All events are free, and there is a wide variety of offerings for all ages and interests. New events are still being added, and ACUA encourages everyone to sign up for updates at acua.com/earthmonth.
Here’s a sampling of some of the things that will be happening in April.
For Kids:
Life in a Salt Marsh, virtual tour from the Wetlands Institute
Oceans Rock! Live eco-entertainment
Endangered Predator and Prey, live animal show from Woodford Cedar Run
Penguin Pointers, live animal show from Jenkinson’s Aquarium
Family Recycling Night, an interactive performance by Bill Kerwood
The Magic of Energy, live show
Cape May County Zoo, live tour
Sloth Safari, live animal show from Jenkinson’s Aquarium
Interview an Animal, Center for Aquatic Sciences
Eyes of the Wild, live animal show
Frogs and Toads presentation from the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association
Plus, much more including Storytime with some of ACUA’s favorite booklovers and readers.
For Students: Mindful of the challenge of scheduling events during the busy school day, many offering for students will be accessible in video format, so teachers can plan to build informative environmental learning into their class plan.
ACUA is also looking forward to including videos submitted by students. It’s not too late to share yours. Submit to ar@acua.com.
For Adults:
Backyard Chickens with Gwenne Baile, the “Chicken Lady”
Beekeeping with Rutgers’ Mike Haberland
Recycling with ACUA President Rick Dovey
Foraging with Jullian Alvarez
Twelve Tenacious Invasives, film screening and panel discussion from Galloway Environmental Commission
Where does your Recycling Go? Live tour of Mazza Recycling’s Facility
Taking the Lead on Lead presentation with Kelly McLaughlin
What’s Next at ACUA? Exciting green initiatives in the works from Greg Seher
Using Native Plants with Jersey Friendly Yards
Birdwatching in Atlantic County with the Atlantic County Audubon Society
Weekly Earth Yoga and Qigong classes
Electric Vehicle News and Incentives from Atlantic City Electric
Wake up your Garden with ACUA and the Rutgers Master Gardeners monthly Garden Talk series
Explore the Mullica River Estuary and Great Bay with the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve
Active Awareness with the Brigantine Green Team
Meatless Mondays weekly programs on healthy, delicious eating from local restaurants and organizations.
And much more! Including a variety of videos that can be watched on demand.
Another feature of ACUA’s Earth Month is Community Cleanup Week, April 18-24. Community Cleanup Week is an opportunity for people to pick up litter and beautify their neighborhoods. ACUA’s Clean Communities program can help provide guidance or supplies to interested families and groups. Please visit acua.com/earthmonth to register your Atlantic County group and see COVID & safety guidelines.
Go to acua.com/earthmonth for more information and to sign up for updates.