DJD Supports Community Foodbank of New Jersey with Facebook Challenge

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As more than 1.2 million New Jersey residents are projected to face food insecurity in 2020, D’Arcy Johnson Day offers Facebook users an easy way to help the Community FoodBank of New Jersey assist their neighbors in need. The firm is holding a Facebook challenge, pledging a food bank donation of $10 for every new “like” the DJD Facebook page receives in the month of the December.

“COVID-19 has obviously had a devastating impact on New Jersey’s economy, and our region, which depends on the leisure and hospitality industries, has been hit especially hard,” said Steven Johnson, a partner at DJD. “When our friends at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey told us that Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland Counties are projected to lead the state in food insecurity, and that one in four children in our region are likely to be affected by food insecurity, we knew we needed to support the food bank’s efforts. We encourage everyone to like our Facebook page, and to invite their friends to do the same, because we want to give a large donation to this incredible organization.”