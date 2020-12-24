DJD Supports Community Foodbank of New Jersey with Facebook Challenge

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As more than 1.2 million New Jersey residents are projected to face food insecurity in 2020, D’Arcy Johnson Day offers Facebook users an easy way to help the Community FoodBank of New Jersey assist their neighbors in need. The firm is holding a Facebook challenge, pledging a food bank donation of $10 for every new “like” the DJD Facebook page receives in the month of the December.
“COVID-19 has obviously had a devastating impact on New Jersey’s economy, and our region, which depends on the leisure and hospitality industries, has been hit especially hard,” said Steven Johnson, a partner at DJD. “When our friends at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey told us that Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland Counties are projected to lead the state in food insecurity, and that one in four children in our region are likely to be affected by food insecurity, we knew we needed to support the food bank’s efforts. We encourage everyone to like our Facebook page, and to invite their friends to do the same, because we want to give a large donation to this incredible organization.”
Food insecurity is defined as the lack of consistent access to adequate food to sustain an active, healthy life. COVID-19 is projected to drive food insecurity rates beyond levels seen during the recession of 2008, and New Jersey is expected to experience a disproportionate increase in food-insecure residents. Atlantic County is projected to become home to the highest food insecurity rate in the state, followed by Cape May and Cumberland counties. Cape May County is projected to lead the state in terms of food insecurity among children, followed by Atlantic and Cumberland counties.
The Community FoodBank of New Jersey serves Atlantic, Bergen, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union Counties. The state’s largest anti-hunger and anti-poverty organization, CFBNJ provided nutritious food for over 66 million meals through its network of more than 1,000 community partners including pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, mobile pantries, and child and senior feeding programs last year. Facebook users who have already liked DJD’s Facebook page, and those who want to supplement the firm’s donation, can help CFBNJ by donating directly to the organization, by organizing a food drive, or by volunteering at a CFBNJ branch. More information about opportunities to help are available at cfbnj.org.
The Facebook challenge donation to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey is just one of DJD’s charitable endeavors this holiday season. The firm has once again foregone its annual holiday card mailing, instead pledging to donate $31,000 to a variety of area nonprofit groups throughout the month of December. For more information on the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, see djd.law.