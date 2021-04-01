DJD stays community strong to help local charities

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As charities face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm continues its Community Strong commitment. After making substantial donations to dozens of area charities in 2020, DJD has started 2021 with a number of contributions to nonprofit organizations serving the community.

“Right now, many charities are seeing unprecedented levels of need. At the same time, the pandemic and its devastating impact on the economy are creating substantial fundraising challenges,” said DJD partner Steven Johnson. “We want to do everything we can to support the organizations that do so much to help our community.”

DJD has already made a number of substantial charitable contributions in 2021. The firm has supported Just for Kicks, a soccer clinic for kids of any and all abilities; the Police Unity Tour, which honors law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty; Neighbors Helping Neighbors, an organization that delivers food and personal products to local families in need; and Mainland Flag Football.