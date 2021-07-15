Director of Patient Financial Services Jennie Bradeis receives Shore’s Leadership Profile Award

Shore Medical Center announced that Jennie Bradeis, director of patient financial services, is the recipient of Shore’s most recent Leadership Profile Award. The prestigious award is presented to a manager for exemplary job performance and exhibiting characteristics most valued in its leaders.
Bradeis received her award at a surprise ceremony recently, where Administrative Director of Revenue Cycle and Billing Michael Smith shared Bradeis’ background and career with Shore, and what makes her such a remarkable leader.
It was somewhat predetermined that Bradeis would find her way to a career at Shore Medical Center. She first arrived at the hospital as a candy-striper when she was a teenager.
In 2008, she joined the Shore family where she honed her skills in all areas associated with the billing and collection of claims submitted to commercial and government payers. Bradeis continued to increase her knowledge associated with revenue by joining the Revenue Integrity Team in 2016.
In October of 2018 she became responsible for leading the Patient Financial Services team with the daunting task of ensuring that Shore Medical Center can efficiently and successfully bill payers for the services provided throughout the medical center.
Bradeis brings to this position an incredible wealth of knowledge in billing, collections, reimbursement, and payer contracts. She is also familiar with the many systems and technology which the teams use daily.
“Jennie has accomplished much in her time here at Shore; however, her leadership during the pandemic truly stands out. Never missing one day of work, Jennie ensured that our billing and collections did not miss a beat, with team members completing their tasks from both onsite and offsite locations. Jennie is an innovator who is always looking for ways to become more efficient and profitable. She is organized, efficient and focuses on working closely with her management and team members to get the job done.”