 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Director of Patient Financial Services Jennie Bradeis receives Shore’s Leadership Profile Award
0 comments

Director of Patient Financial Services Jennie Bradeis receives Shore’s Leadership Profile Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SMC jennie bradeis leadership profile.jpg

Jennie Bradeis, center, receives the Leadership Profile Award from Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.

 Provided

Shore Medical Center announced that Jennie Bradeis, director of patient financial services, is the recipient of Shore’s most recent Leadership Profile Award. The prestigious award is presented to a manager for exemplary job performance and exhibiting characteristics most valued in its leaders.

Bradeis received her award at a surprise ceremony recently, where Administrative Director of Revenue Cycle and Billing Michael Smith shared Bradeis’ background and career with Shore, and what makes her such a remarkable leader.

It was somewhat predetermined that Bradeis would find her way to a career at Shore Medical Center. She first arrived at the hospital as a candy-striper when she was a teenager.

In 2008, she joined the Shore family where she honed her skills in all areas associated with the billing and collection of claims submitted to commercial and government payers. Bradeis continued to increase her knowledge associated with revenue by joining the Revenue Integrity Team in 2016.

In October of 2018 she became responsible for leading the Patient Financial Services team with the daunting task of ensuring that Shore Medical Center can efficiently and successfully bill payers for the services provided throughout the medical center.

Bradeis brings to this position an incredible wealth of knowledge in billing, collections, reimbursement, and payer contracts. She is also familiar with the many systems and technology which the teams use daily.

“Jennie has accomplished much in her time here at Shore; however, her leadership during the pandemic truly stands out. Never missing one day of work, Jennie ensured that our billing and collections did not miss a beat, with team members completing their tasks from both onsite and offsite locations. Jennie is an innovator who is always looking for ways to become more efficient and profitable. She is organized, efficient and focuses on working closely with her management and team members to get the job done.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brigantine

Horoscopes

Hello New Moon in Cancer. Clean, organize and let go of what doesn’t serve you is the motto of every New Moon.

Brigantine

Can I afford to retire?

It is not uncommon at all for people looking to retire in the not-too-distant future to question whether they can actually afford to retire. I…

Brigantine

3 'musts' for every investor

Every investor is different. That’s why I have to custom design each portfolio for each client. That said, there are universal considerations …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News