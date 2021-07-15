Director of Patient Financial Services Jennie Bradeis receives Shore’s Leadership Profile Award

Shore Medical Center announced that Jennie Bradeis, director of patient financial services, is the recipient of Shore’s most recent Leadership Profile Award. The prestigious award is presented to a manager for exemplary job performance and exhibiting characteristics most valued in its leaders.

Bradeis received her award at a surprise ceremony recently, where Administrative Director of Revenue Cycle and Billing Michael Smith shared Bradeis’ background and career with Shore, and what makes her such a remarkable leader.

It was somewhat predetermined that Bradeis would find her way to a career at Shore Medical Center. She first arrived at the hospital as a candy-striper when she was a teenager.

In 2008, she joined the Shore family where she honed her skills in all areas associated with the billing and collection of claims submitted to commercial and government payers. Bradeis continued to increase her knowledge associated with revenue by joining the Revenue Integrity Team in 2016.

In October of 2018 she became responsible for leading the Patient Financial Services team with the daunting task of ensuring that Shore Medical Center can efficiently and successfully bill payers for the services provided throughout the medical center.