Dickens of a Holiday Craft Fair
Dickens of a Holiday Craft Fair

The Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing branch will participate in the Mays Landing Merchants Association’s Dickens of a Holiday annual celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome to come get a jump on holiday shopping. Craft vendors display and sell locally-produced wares in time for the holiday shopping season. The library branch offers two floors of crafters. Proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation’s support of programs in the Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing branch.

To learn more about the Craft Fair, call the library branch at 609-625-2776, ext. 6304.

Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing is located at 40 Farragut Avenue.

