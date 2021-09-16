Detention/retention basin restoration and enhancement

A detention basin is an excavated area installed on or adjacent to development, to store water during precipitation events. These basins are also called “dry ponds,” “holding ponds” or “dry detention basins” if no permanent pool of water exists.

Detention basins that are designed to permanently retain some volume of water at all times are called retention basins. In its basic form, a detention basin is used to manage water quantity while having a limited effectiveness in protecting water quality, unless it includes a permanent pool feature. Often these basins are vegetated with basically lawn grass; mowed regularly and offering little or no wildlife habitat.

Opportunities to restore, enhance and improve detention basins exist that still provide for the intended function and design of the detention basin, but also dramatically improve wildlife and pollinator value of the detention basin. Restoration and enhancement would benefit a variety of wildlife including grassland nesting birds, neotropical birds, local reptiles, amphibians as well as pollinating insects.