David Weinberg's Extra Points: ACIT gymnist earns scholarsip at Lindenwood U.

Despite the history and interest in the game, the annual meeting was discontinued after the 2013 season, when Hammonton left the Cape-Atlantic League in favor of the Tri-County Conference. There was talk of the two teams playing again a couple years ago when both became part of the West Jersey Football League, but it never materialized.

It took a pandemic to make it happen.

After COVID-19 forced the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association to cancel the state playoffs for the season, the WJFL developed a series of four-team "pods" featuring some of South Jersey's top teams. Winners of the first games would meet for an unofficial championship while losers would play a consolation game.

Hammonton and St. Joe were originally in different pods. Hammonton was in a group with St. Augustine Prep, Williamstown and Nottingham. St. Joe was in with Ocean City, Camden and Burlington Township. Both lost their first-round games last Friday, with the Blue Devils losing 14-13 to Williamstown and the Wildcats suffering a 12-7 defeat to Ocean City.

However, Nottingham and Burlington Township had both shut down their football programs earlier in the week, leaving Hammonton and St. Joe without opponents.

That's when they decided to renew the rivalry.