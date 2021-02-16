Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Will Mendo remembered as player, coach, lifeguard, and mostly friend

He was instrumental in helping Cape May win six championships in an eight-year span from 1986-93 at the Beschen-Callahan's in North Wildwood.

"Wheels" Mendo was honored as the "Fastest Man" at the Beschen-Callahan's in 1988 and was honored as Cape May's Lifeguard of the Year that same year.

"Will was our anchor, and it didn't matter what place we were in for the first three legs of the relay," said Cape May lifeguard Garr Kerr, who was the team's swimmer in many of those competitions. "There could be two or three guys ahead of him and you always knew he was going to find a way to win."

He also relied on that speed to excel in the North Wildwood Flag Football League and the Cape May County Softball League in his 20s and 30s.

The Middle Township football team got another taste of it in the early 1990s.

Will served as an English teacher at Middle from 1991 until he retired in 2016 while also coaching various sports. He was an assistant football coach under Frank Riggitano for years and even became a player/coach for one week.