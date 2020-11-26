Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Unusual season ends with traditional rivalries

The most unique high school football season in memory will come to an end this week with the traditional Thanksgiving Day rivalries that are such a special part of the local sports landscape.
Pleasantville and Ocean City have been meeting on Thanksgiving morning since 1921, making it one of the state's oldest rivalries. The same goes Atlantic City and Holy Spirit, which will be playing for the 95th time. That game was once so popular that it was played the day before Thanksgiving at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Middle Township will host Lower Cape May Regional on Wednesday evening in the 25th edition of their Thanksgiving rivalry. The two teams have been playing since 1922, but the game took on extra meaning when it was switched to the holiday in 1996. The winner takes possession of the Anchor Bowl trophy, which features an actual anchor from an old fishing boat that belonged to former Caper-Tigers coach Bill Garrison.
Unfortunately, not a lot of people will get to watch the games this year.
Gov. Phil Murphy recently tightened the COVID-19 restrictions regarding attendance at outdoor events in an effort to curtail the virus. As a result, only 150 spectators will be permitted at games that usually draw thousands of fans.
Those who do attend can count on watching a classic game, especially this season. Because there are no state playoffs this year, this will mark the final opportunity for seniors to suit up for their school team. While scores and statistics will fade, the memories created — running through a banner before the game, a trick play that creates a touchdown, the postgame huddle with your now-former teammates and coaches — will last a lifetime.
So will the bragging rights that come with winning.
How to cook a turkey
Opinions vary on the best way to prepare a turkey on Thanksgiving.
Roasting the bird is the most popular method, but our family also smokes one. Fried turkey has always been a tradition down South and has taken hold here as well in recent years.
Others prefer more nontraditional methods.
Here's a sample of turkey recipes provided by a kindergarten class at David C. Douglass Veterans Memorial School in Lower Township:
• List of ingredients — turkey, stuffing, gravy, salt, butter, pepper, onion, toaster strudel, cinnamon. Directions: 1. You hunt for your turkey, don't buy it. 2. Take off all the feathers and put it in a pan. 3. Cook the toaster strudel w/cinnamon and eat it while the turkey cooks at 50 degrees for 32 minutes.
• List of ingredients — turkey, salt, pepper. Directions 1. Put it on a grill and light the grill on fire. 2. It has to be very hot, like 10,000 degrees, and you cook it at least 20 minutes.
• List of ingredients — turkey, green stuff, butter and eggs, vampire stuff, grass, lemon. Directions: 1. Put lemons, vampire stuff and the grass inside the turkey. 2. Mix up eggs, butter, salt and pepper. Pour that on the turkey and sprinkle green stuff on top. 3. Put it on medium and cook for 65 minutes.
• List of ingredients — sugar, salt, turkey, water, pumpkin juice, flour, egg, mayo. Directions: 1. Turn on stove at 55 degrees. 2. Put turkey in a big bowl. 3. Put egg, flour, salt and sugar on turkey. 4. Put pumpkin juice inside. 5. Cover turkey in mayo. 6. Cook for fifty-hundred minutes. Yummy.
• List of ingredients — Turkey, chicken, milk, beef, apples, oranges, chips, banana. Directions: 1. First, put turkey in the oven for 7 hours. It has to be very hot! 2. Take it out and let it cool off, then add salt, pepper and cheese. 3. Then you dig into it and add rolls to your turkey.
We're number one
In lieu of state playoffs, the West Jersey Football League sought to create some excitement by developing a series of four-team pods featuring South Jersey teams.
After Holy Spirit's 21-7 victory over Lenape in Pod A last Friday night, the Spartans (7-0) were labeled as unofficial South Jersey champions by the WJFL and some media outlets.
No disrespect to Holy Spirit, which proved itself to be an outstanding team and may well be the best in the area, but Ocean City would like a word.
The Red Raiders (6-1) were also undefeated against South Jersey opponents. Their lone loss was a 49-22 defeat last Friday DePaul Catholic from Bergen County. Ocean City was supposed to play Camden in the Pod B finale, but Camden withdrew due to COVID-19 concerns. Rather than just wait until Thanksgiving to play, the Red Raiders accepted a last-minute offer to play DePaul Catholic (3-2), a perennial state power, even if it meant risking their perfect record.
They at least deserve a share of that mythical championship.
