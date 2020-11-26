Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Unusual season ends with traditional rivalries

The most unique high school football season in memory will come to an end this week with the traditional Thanksgiving Day rivalries that are such a special part of the local sports landscape.

Pleasantville and Ocean City have been meeting on Thanksgiving morning since 1921, making it one of the state's oldest rivalries. The same goes Atlantic City and Holy Spirit, which will be playing for the 95th time. That game was once so popular that it was played the day before Thanksgiving at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Middle Township will host Lower Cape May Regional on Wednesday evening in the 25th edition of their Thanksgiving rivalry. The two teams have been playing since 1922, but the game took on extra meaning when it was switched to the holiday in 1996. The winner takes possession of the Anchor Bowl trophy, which features an actual anchor from an old fishing boat that belonged to former Caper-Tigers coach Bill Garrison.

Unfortunately, not a lot of people will get to watch the games this year.

Gov. Phil Murphy recently tightened the COVID-19 restrictions regarding attendance at outdoor events in an effort to curtail the virus. As a result, only 150 spectators will be permitted at games that usually draw thousands of fans.