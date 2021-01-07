Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Top 10 Sports Moments of 2020

As of 12:01 a.m. last Friday, hindsight really was 2020.
It marked the end of what was certainly the strangest sports season in recent memory. The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound, disappointing impact on sports on every level, from high schools to the pros.
Still, there were some outstanding performances and noteworthy achievements. Here's one opinion on the top 10 local sports stories of 2020.
10. Another successful trip Around the Island
On Aug. 18, 2020, Wildwood Crest lifeguards Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern won the annual Buddy Tarbottom Memorial Around the Island Row for the fifth time in seven years. The duo topped a 22-boat field by finishing the 18-mile race in 2 hours, 36 minutes, 55 seconds. They are now one short of the event record for victories by a crew. Wildwood Crest's Max Bilkins and Bick Murphy won the race six times. It was also the only lifeguard race held this summer, due to the pandemic.
9. Boxing packs an early punch before knockout
Local boxing got off to an encouraging start in 2020 with back-to-back shows on Jan. 10-11, respectively. Claressa Shields became the fastest three-division world champion in boxing history with a 10-round, unanimous decision over Croatia's Ivana Habazin at Ocean Casino Resort. The next night, Joe Smith upset Jesse Hart at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. On the local front, Atlantic City super-middleweight Gabriel Pham and Somers Point middleweight Isiah Seldon had big wins on a March 7 card at Bally's Atlantic City. But that turned out to be the final local boxing event for the year.
8. Jack Crawford, Austin Johnson change teams
Local defensive linemen Jack Crawford and Austin Johnson signed with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, respectively, during the NFL offseason. Crawford, who lives in Egg Harbor Township during the offseason, is in his ninth NFL season. He has 29 tackles and two sacks for the Titans, who are headed to the playoffs this weekend. Johnson, a fifth-year NFL veteran from Galloway Township, had 18 tackles and a sack for the Giants.
7. Holy Spirit, Ocean City shine
The West Jersey Football League rebounded from a late start to stage an abbreviated season. Holy Spirit and Ocean City were among the local teams to enjoy outstanding years. Led by All-State running back Patrick Smith, the Spartans went 8-0 and were considered the top team in South Jersey. Ocean City officially went 6-2, losing only to State non-public power DePaul Catholic and a controversial loss to Williamstown in a game that was halted at halftime.
6. Wildwood celebrates a win
The Warriors ended six years' worth of disappointment and frustration by snapping a 47-game losing streak with a 30-6 victory over Lindenwold at Maxwell Field on Oct. 18. It was the state's longest current losing streak. It was a long time coming for them. The last time they were able to celebrate was late in the 2014 season, when they beat Pleasantville 22-6 in a state consolation game.
5. ShopRite Classic scores an ace
Rather than cancel the tournament after the pandemic hit, dedicated tournament officials, including executive director Tim Erenson and tournament manager Bill Hansen, saved it by moving it to the fall. England's Mel Reid scored a two-shot victory at Seaview's Bay Course in Galloway Township. Spectators weren't allowed, but should be able to attend the 2021 tournament, which is scheduled for Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021.
4. Wrestling returns to Boardwalk Hall
While high school basketball saw its tournament canceled, wrestling was able to complete its season before the pandemic hit. Local girls wrestlers Amirah Giorgianni (Mainland Regional) and Joelle Klein (Lower Cape May Regional) both finished second in their respective weight classes at the state individual tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Giorgianni lost in overtime in the 180-pound state final while Klein was runnerup at 215.
3. Cody Stashak pitches in playoffs
Cody Stashak, a Mays Landing resident and Oakcrest High School graduate, helped the Minnesota Twins reach the playoffs as a relief pitcher this season. Stashak appeared in one game during the Twins' loss to Houston in the American League Wildcard Series after registering a 3.00 earned run average with 17 strikeouts against only three walks in 11 games during the regular season.
2. Frank Vogel wins Championship
Frank Vogel, a Wildwood Crest native and Wildwood High School graduate, won the NBA Championship in his first season as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers won the title by beating the Miami Heat in six games in the Finals. Vogel is believed to be the second local player/coach to win a NBA championship. Holy Spirit graduate Chris Ford won a title in 1981 as a guard with the Boston Celtics and in '84 and '86 as an assistant coach under K.C. Jones.
1. Sports world turned upside down
Everything changed in mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced sports to shut down. On the local front, high school basketball lost the chance to crown a state champion, as did the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament at Boardwalk Hall. The entire spring sports season was lost. Stockton University canceled its fall sports programs and delayed the start of basketball. Summer was no better. The lifeguard racing schedule, save for the Around the Island Row, was beached.
To their credit, sports have started a comeback. Football, soccer, field hockey, cross country and tennis competed in the fall. Basketball, wrestling, swimming and other winter sports are slated to get underway in the coming weeks and months.
Hopefully, 2021 will be the year of the comeback.
