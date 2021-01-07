Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Top 10 Sports Moments of 2020

As of 12:01 a.m. last Friday, hindsight really was 2020.

It marked the end of what was certainly the strangest sports season in recent memory. The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound, disappointing impact on sports on every level, from high schools to the pros.

Still, there were some outstanding performances and noteworthy achievements. Here's one opinion on the top 10 local sports stories of 2020.

10. Another successful trip Around the Island

On Aug. 18, 2020, Wildwood Crest lifeguards Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern won the annual Buddy Tarbottom Memorial Around the Island Row for the fifth time in seven years. The duo topped a 22-boat field by finishing the 18-mile race in 2 hours, 36 minutes, 55 seconds. They are now one short of the event record for victories by a crew. Wildwood Crest's Max Bilkins and Bick Murphy won the race six times. It was also the only lifeguard race held this summer, due to the pandemic.

9. Boxing packs an early punch before knockout