Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: There may still be hope for some championships

The CAL basketball teams have been tentatively divided into three, seven-team divisions based mostly on geography to cut down on travel. Each team would play division opponents twice, leaving three games to be scheduled.

Now I'll defer to local sports expert Tom Williams, who suggested recently that after 12 games, the CAL tournament seeding committee could establish eight-team fields for boys and girls tournaments. Unlike in past years, where the semifinals were played at a neutral site, the higher remaining seed would host those games, as well as the finals.

If things improve over the next few months, however, maybe restrictions would be relaxed enough that the finals could return to Stockton University's Athletic Center, otherwise known as "Big Blue" on March 6?

Or the CAL could get really creative. Weather permitting, the finals could be held at an outdoor setting such as the courts at Wildwood Crest Pier, thus allowing at least a certain number of fans to watch.