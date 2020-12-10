Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Spectator ban casts chill over high school games

That rule is going to be especially painful in Wildwood. The island can be a lonely place in winter. The Boardwalk is desolate, the traffic lights on Atlantic and Pacific Avenues are blinking, and a good number of businesses are closed. Boys and girls basketball games at Wildwood High and Wildwood Catholic Academy provide a much-needed respite for locals. Former students and players and long-time supporters cram into the tiny gyms to watch the Warriors and Crusaders.

The bleachers at Wildwood's gym, now co-named after former coaches Dave Troiano and Bernie McCracken, are only about five rows high. Fans sit shoulder to shoulder, though they stand for most of the games. Championship banners cover the cement walls. There is also one listing all of Wildwood's 1,000-point scorers. Monica Johnson, who scored 3,173 points, will forever be at the top. Maroon-and-white banners featuring retired jerseys of former standouts Randy Beverly, Teresa (Polini) Cunniff, Johnson, Bill Osborn and Frank Vogel also hang from the rafters.