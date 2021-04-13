Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Other sports are coming back — why hasn't boxing?

One such trip in the early 1980s was particularly memorable. Between bouts, they happened to glance over at another ring to watch a young heavyweight who was knocking out opponents with shocking power. His name was Mike Tyson.

"Dad always said that winning championships are great," Craig said at the dinner, "but the journeys we had were the best part."

Cade and Craig both had brief pro careers, but eventually found more joy in the kitchen than the ring. Cade, 55, is executive chef at Harrington Raceway & Casino in Delaware. Craig, 57, is executive chef at the Claridge.

When they decided to hang up their boxing gloves, Bill supported their decision.

"He never pressured us to stay in boxing," Cade said at the dinner. "He just wanted us to pursue our passion and strive to be successful in whatever it was. We got our strength from our Dad."

Bill had the same goals for Leavander, who found his calling in the ring.