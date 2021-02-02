Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Middle High School raises funds, helps 'fill' stands at games

"The ref looked straight at Isiah and said, 'I'm not going to allow this to turn into a streetfight,'" said co-manager David Dubinsky, who was in Seldon's corner along with trainer Danny Davis. "If you try to make this a streetfight, I will make sure they (promoter Professional Boxing Champions) withhold your purse."

Spencer dropped Seldon with a straight right midway through the round. During the next exchange, Seldon hit Spencer in the back of the head twice, prompting Cantu to penalize Seldon two points for the infraction.

In most cases, a fighter is given a warning for a first infraction, then loses one point if he does it again.

"Isiah has never been a dirty fighter and never been warned, let along had a point taken from him (since turning pro in 2010)," co-manager Jim Kurtz said. "Isiah hit Spencer in a clinch and (the ref) takes two points? (Mike) Tyson bit off half of (Evander) Holyfield's ear and only had one point taken, AFTER being warned."

During the next exchange, Spencer leaned in and threw another straight right that went between Seldon's gloves and landed on Seldon's forehead.

Seldon dropped to his knees and Cantu waived off the bout as he was standing up.