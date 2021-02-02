Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Middle High School raises funds, helps 'fill' stands at games

Spectators are not allowed at New Jersey high school basketball games.
Still, there were over 100 fans in the stands at Middle Township High School Monday for the Panthers' girls basketball game against Wildwood Catholic Academy.
Members of the student cheering section, known around Middle as the "Paint Up Crew" showed up with "M-I-D-D-L-E" painted on their stomachs. Former NBA stars Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal were there, as was Steph Curry.
Yours truly sat in the stands with 98.7 The Coast radio announcers Brian Cunniff and Buddy Tarbotton.
The bleachers are filled with cardboard cutouts, providing at least a little bit of excitement for what would otherwise be a boring event.
"Since no spectators are permitted in person, we had to do something to help the kids," Middle athletic director Sharon Rementer said. "Anything to give those players at least a little bit of a boost."
Rementer and Middle's athletic department got the idea after learning that Middle Superintendent David Salvo had a cutout at Citizen's Bank Park for Phillies games last season.
For $20, people submit a picture that will be featured at all of Middle's home games this season. Proceeds benefit the athletic department and the school's After Prom, if they are allowed to have a prom, that is.
Requests have been pouring in. Some people have sent their own likeness while others have submitted pictures of pets and celebrities. Someone provided the popular meme of Bernie Sanders and his famous mittens, but it's been removed because no political pictures are allowed.
The pictures will be shown during the livestream of each game.
Middle is believed to be the first local high school to do it, but others such as Ocean City and Wildwood have indicated that they will also have fan cutouts in their gyms.
"We have a banner machine at the school, so we're able to make our own with no problem," Rementer said. "But I think every school should do it. The players deserve it."
Tough loss for local boxer
Somers Point middleweight Isiah Seldon suffered a controversial defeat Saturday night, Jan. 30, at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles.
Seldon (14-4-1, 5 KOs), a 2006 Mainland Regional High School graduate, lost via first-round knockout to unbeaten prospect Joey Spencer (12-0, 9 KOs) but was also involved in a bizarre series of events involving referee Jerry Cantu.
After Seldon and Spencer received their instructions before the bout, which was televised on Fox, Cantu summoned both fighters back to the center of the ring for another chat that seemingly was directed at Seldon.
"The ref looked straight at Isiah and said, 'I'm not going to allow this to turn into a streetfight,'" said co-manager David Dubinsky, who was in Seldon's corner along with trainer Danny Davis. "If you try to make this a streetfight, I will make sure they (promoter Professional Boxing Champions) withhold your purse."
Spencer dropped Seldon with a straight right midway through the round. During the next exchange, Seldon hit Spencer in the back of the head twice, prompting Cantu to penalize Seldon two points for the infraction.
In most cases, a fighter is given a warning for a first infraction, then loses one point if he does it again.
"Isiah has never been a dirty fighter and never been warned, let along had a point taken from him (since turning pro in 2010)," co-manager Jim Kurtz said. "Isiah hit Spencer in a clinch and (the ref) takes two points? (Mike) Tyson bit off half of (Evander) Holyfield's ear and only had one point taken, AFTER being warned."
During the next exchange, Spencer leaned in and threw another straight right that went between Seldon's gloves and landed on Seldon's forehead.
Seldon dropped to his knees and Cantu waived off the bout as he was standing up.
Afterward, Seldon's Facebook page was filled with supportive messages from the local boxing community.
"I truly appreciate all the support," Seldon wrote. "This means so much to me, I swear."
Stockton opens season
Stockton University's men's and women's basketball teams will get their seasons underway this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6, against The College of New Jersey.
The Ospreys, members of the New Jersey Athletic Conference, will play eight games for the regular season in the form of home-and-home series each Friday and Saturday. The men's and women's teams will be playing at opposite sites instead of the usual doubleheaders.
Stockton will play TCNJ, New Jersey City, Rutgers-Camden and Rutgers-Newark.
Rowan University chose not to play winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stockton home games will begin at 6 p.m. on Fridays and 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Buc-ing the trend
Due to popular demand — over seven people asked my opinion — here is my prediction for Sunday's Super Bowl.
Kansas City is rightfully favored. The Chiefs have been the NFL's dominant team this season behind coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
But Tampa Bay has Tom Brady, who is making his 10th Super Bowl appearance and seeking his seventh victory.
Give me the Buccaneers 31-28.
(David Weinberg's columns can also be found on his Dave Weinberg Extra Points Facebook page and blog, as well as on 973ESPN.com. His podcast, Dave Weinberg's Tequila and Touchdowns, can be heard on Anchor, Facebook and Twitter. You can also hear him 5:10 p.m. every Tuesday at Newstalk 1400-AM WOND and WONDRadio.com on Off the Press with Scott Cronick and at 5:35 p.m. Wednesdays for his Beat the Degenerates appearance on Cronick's show. His Weinberg Wednesday segment airs at 6:15 p.m. weekly on 97.3-FM ESPN.)