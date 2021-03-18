Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Hoping this year, we'll regain what we've missed

• I'd love to be able to take my two young grandsons, Hampton (5) and Graham (almost 3) to their first Phillies game this summer at Citizens Bank Park. Despite having covered the Eagles for 27 seasons, baseball remains my favorite sport. It's been that way since I was a kid and dad took me to Connie Mack Stadium to see the Phillies play Willie Mays and the San Francisco Giants in the summer of 1967.

Dining out

• Last Sunday's breakfast at Uncle Bill's Pancake House in North Cape May marked our first indoor dining experience in four months. Karen and I also joined two other couples for dinner at Alfie's in Wildwood on Tuesday evening. We enjoyed dining outside at various local establishments such as Uncle Bill's in Cape May, the Washington Inn, On the Rocks, and Harbor View throughout the summer and fall, but chilly weather and a resurgence in the virus in late November restricted us to ordering takeout. Cape May and Atlantic counties are home to some of the best eateries in the country, and it will be nice to actually sit and enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner somewhere besides tray tables in our living room.

At some point, maybe Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Harrah's Atlantic City, Hard Rock Atlantic City and other casinos will be able to bring back their buffets.

Rocking out