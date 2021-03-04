Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: H.S. basketball players get unofficial season's end tournament

Champions will not be hanging any banners in their school gymnasiums, however. The tournament is not sanctioned by either the NJSIAA or CAL. As such, teams will not be officially representing their respective schools and current head coaches will not be on the sidelines.

For example, players from St. Augustine Prep are tentatively expected to participate, but legendary Hermits coach Paul Rodio won't be there. Palek, whose son Keith Jr. is a senior at St. Augustine, will be coaching a team called the Richland Rowdies. Players are not permitted to switch teams, meaning if he or she played for Wildwood Catholic this season, for example, they would have to remain on a team from there.

He said players from 15 CAL schools have expressed interest in playing in the boys tournament. A number of schools from other parts of the state, including Trenton Catholic and even The Patrick School, have inquired about participating. If interest continues to grow by Saturday's registration deadline, there could be two brackets.

Fans will not be permitted. Every game will be livestreamed on YouTube by Vineland-based BFA Productions.

"We've encountered some hurdles along the way and there are some asterisks," Palek said. "But we're determined to give the kids the ending to the season they've earned."