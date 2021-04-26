Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Eagles need to get it right in this year's draft

Beginning with Thursday's first round of the NFL draft, Eagles fans will find out which eligible players fared best in their rock, paper, scissors duels against new coach Nick Sirianni.

Seriously.

Sirianni revealed during a Zoom press conference last week that he relied on that game as a means of testing draft prospects' competitiveness while conducting virtual interviews.

"I played a couple of them at rock, paper, scissors," Sirianni said. "It was as easy as that. Rock, paper, scissors. Let's see how competitive you are. I'm competitive. I'm going to be talking trash to them. Did you talk trash back to me?"

Talking smack is all well and good, but doesn't matter if you can't back it up on the field.

The Eagles enter the draft with a league-high 11 picks. They must hit on at least half of them if they expect to be respectable in the upcoming season.

The first-round pick is especially important. They need a big-time player, whether they're picking 12th or decide to move back into the top 10 after giving up the No. 6 pick in a trade with Miami last month.