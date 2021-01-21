Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Cape loses a beloved father, grandfather, coach in Paul Yerk

"I was only 28 when I became head coach," Riggitano said. "I needed a mentor and I pleaded with Paul to coach with me. He had such a huge impact on my life as a coach, a teacher and a friend. He meant so much to so many people. We lost a great man. He loved his players and students and they loved him. His death has hit me very hard."

That impact was felt throughout the week, as word of his death spread among the Middle and Lower township communities. Facebook and other social media outlets were filled with glowing tributes. Mourners lined up on Washington Street in Cape May during his walk-through viewing at Spilker Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 15, and watched the live-streamed funeral from St. Ann's Church in Wildwood on Saturday.

Riggitano was among those who attended the viewing. He fought back tears when he arrived to see orange-and-black momentos — Middle's school colors — in one section and a pile of cigars. Among Paul's favorite things was to sit on the front porch of his North Cape May home and enjoy a cigar.

"I took two cigars," Riggitano said. "I'm saving one for a very special occasion."

That could happen after the next Anchor Bowl.

Although he was a defensive coach, Paul couldn't resist offering advice to Riggitano whenever Middle had the football.