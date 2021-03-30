Dave Weinberg's Extra Points: Athletes face challenges beyond competition

"I don't mind talking about it," she said. "It's very rewarding to have people reach out to me. You can give people things and that's great, but the best feeling in the world is if you can make them feel better," she said. "You can have all the sucess on the field and in the classroom, and you can have all the material things in the world, but if you're not happy, it doesn't mean much. It's all about finding that balance on and off the field and learning how to feel good about yourself."