Dave Weinberg's Exra Points: Cape May Regional mock trial team heading to national competiton

The gymnasium walls at Lower Cape May Regional High School are adorned with banners celebrating various achievements by student-athletes and teams.

Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey champions in baseball, basketball, golf and other sports are recognized, along with two-time state wrestling champion Shawn Laughlin and other standouts. Retired jersey numbers belonging to former baseball and football star Matt Szczur hang from the rafters.

School officials should be adding another banner soon.

Lower Cape May's Mock Trial team recently won a state title for the first time in 21 years and will be competing in the national championships Thursday through Saturday. The nationals, which are being hosted by the Indiana Bar Foundation, are being conducted virtually for the first time.

"These kids are absolutely athletes," Lower coach Barbara Bakely-Marino said. "They just happen to use their brains instead of other body parts."

Lower is expected to be going against 45 other states, plus a team from South Korea. Teams will be required to argue as both prosecution and defense for a fictional case in which a barge collided with a small fishing boat on the Ohio River, killing one of the people aboard the fishing boat.