Creator of Kwanzaa to speak at Stockton event
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Mualana Karenga, the creator of the pan-African cultural holiday Kwanzaa and the Nguzo Saba (The Seven Principles) will speak at a Zoom webinar 4 p.m. Dec. 4 as part of Stockton’s Pre-Kwanzaa celebration and Continuing the Conversation series.

Karenga is a professor and chair of the Department of Africana Studies at California State University-Long Beach. He is the author of the authoritative text titled “Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Family, Community and Culture.”

An activist-scholar, he is chair of Organization Us and the National Association of Kawaida Organizations, executive director of the African American Cultural Center and the Kawaida Institute of Pan-African Studies and co-chair of the Black Community, Clergy and Labor Alliance.

Karenga is also the author of numerous scholarly articles and books including: “Essays on Struggle: Position and Analysis” and “Kawaida and Questions of Life and Struggle.”

Online registration for the event is required at stockton.edu/events.

