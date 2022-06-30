 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community calendar

Events

Wednesday, June 29

ADULT PROGRAM: 'FISH, FINS, AND MORE': 5 to 6 p.m.; take an up-close look at the physiology of some of our local marine species; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

AVALON DUNE AND BEACH WALK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through August; interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest; 48th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon. AvalonFreePublicLibrary.org.

CAPE MAY STAGE PRESENTS 'DOUBLE PLAY': 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through June 26; featuring back-to-back one act baseball-themed plays; Cape May Stage, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May; $45. 609-770-8311 or capemaystage.showare.com.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. June 29, July 27, August 31; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'FLOWERS' ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through June; presented by Ocean City Fine Arts League; Art on Asbury Gallery, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.

KNITTING A SEASHELL DISHCLOTH: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22, 29; learn how to knit a dishcloth with a seashell design; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; registration and library card required. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

RAINY DAY WATER CONSERVATION METHODS: 6 to 7 p.m.; evening discussion on indoor water conservation methods; virtual event hosted by the Cape May County Library; registration required. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

WATER CONSERVATION CLASSES: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 29; register on website. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 30

AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE CLASSES: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, June 9 through July 28; attendees will learn the basic structure of American Sign Language: vocabulary, structure, deaf culture, constructive and expressive signs, deaf norms and more; held in-person and virtually; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

BASIC COMPUTER HELP: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25; learn how to surf and search the Internet, format a resume, operate an email account, or learn Microsoft Word; appointment required; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

COMPUTER BASICS: 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 18; beginner-friendly class will explain basic computer features and functions; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CYBER THURSDAYS: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1; learn how to set up an email account, create a resume, Basic Microsoft Office, connect to Social Media (Facebook, Messenger, Zoom); appointment required; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

DOG TRAINING LECTURE: 11 a.m. to noon; Russ Norcross, of Blue Line K-9 Cape May will speak about dog marker training, a simple way of communicating behavior; Avalon Surfside Park, 2901 Avalon Ave., Avalon. 609-967-7155.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27; veggies, produce, seafood, and all things locally grown; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

LUNCH & LEARN: 'CAPE MAY THEN & NOW': noon to 1 p.m.; bring your lunch; light refreshments will be available; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Friday, July 1

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE: 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays; learn to carry on a simple conversation in the Lenape language, as it was spoken on the East Coast before colonization; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

EXHIBIT AT HARBOR GALLERY IN CAPE MAY: exhibited through July; 4 to 6 p.m. July 1, opening reception, meet the artists; polymer clay artist Debra Donahue and painter Carole McCray will display their works; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045.

HUNTERS OF THE SKY: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; presentation by the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge; see and learn about live birds of prey; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Friday through Aug. 26; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

'SUMMER' ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through August; hosted by Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.

SPORTS CARD, TOYS, COMICS & COLLECTIBLES SHOW: 3 to 9 p.m. July 1, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3; collectibles, memorabilia and guest star appearances; more than 150 tables of collectibles; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood; free admission. 732-422-9365 or RKSportsPromotions.com.

Saturday, July 2

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza & Beyond, 3400 - 3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

LABOR AND LITERACY LAB: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through August; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, computer skills, GED prep, setting up an email address and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, July 4

4TH OF JULY PARADE: 11 a.m.; largest Fourth of July parade in all of New Jersey; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or July4Galloway.com.

DANCE XPLOSION NATIONAL DANCE FINALS: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4 through 11; national dance finals from studios all over the country competing for cash and prizes; Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood; free admission. 516-731-8415 or DanceXplosionTalent.com.

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR: 10 to 11 p.m.; Wildwood Boardwalk, 3500 Boardwalk, Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DooWW.com.

HAMMONTON COMMUNITY GARDEN AND GREEN COMMITTEE MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Mondays through September, July 5; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FAMILY PARADE: 9 a.m. to noon; parade begins at 9th and Atlantic Avenues in North Wildwood; prizes awarded for the best decorated bikes wagons, strollers, scooters and low speed vehicles in red, white and blue theme; includes Patriotic Pooch Parade; North Wildwood. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.

START LEARNING SPANISH: 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 1; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 5

CASA FOR CHILDREN VOLUNTEER INFORMATION SESSION: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 5, 21, Aug. 2, 30; attending an Information Session is the first step to becoming a CASA volunteer; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-601-7800 or AtlanticCapeCASA.org.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY FAIR: 5 to 11 p.m. July 5, 1 to 11 p.m. July 6, 4 to 11 p.m. July 7, 8, 11 a.m. to midnight July 9; Cumberland County Fair returns this summer with rides, food, pageant, music, demolition derby, food trucks, horse and livestock shows; Cumberland County Fairgrounds, 3301 Carmel Road, Millville; $5, free ages 5 and younger. 856-765-0118 or CumberlandCoFair.com.

CYBER TUESDAYS: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 9; learn in-depth how to use a computer; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

HAMMONTON GREEN COMMITTEE & COMMUNITY GARDEN MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 5, Aug. 1, Sept. 5; find out what's happening and get involved with the Hammonton Community Garden and other projects and initiatives with the Green Committee; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, July 6

CAREER DEVELOPMENT: USING GOOGLE WORKSPACE: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual event held on Zoom; make sure to register with a valid email address; free. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, July 7

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Friday, July 8

SECOND FRIDAY ART RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Sunday, July 10

GILDA'S CLUB DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival; food trucks, vendors, outdoor fun; all are welcome to paddle in the races, no experience necessary; Lake Lenape Park W., 6303 Old Harding Highway, Hamilton. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.

Monday, July 18

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 18, Aug. 1, 15, Sept. 19; Scrabble night for adults; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 20

ADULT DIY CRAFTS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 20, Aug. 24; use your creativity to design a different craft each month for your home; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Friday, July 22

MURDER MYSTERY PERFORMANCES: 6 and 9 p.m. July 22, 23, Aug. 19, 20; take part in the race to gather the clues and solve the case; presented by Without A Cue Productions; Screening Room Theater conference space, Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; $34. 609-300-3163.

Tuesday, July 26

TRIVIA: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 26, Aug. 30; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.  

Fundraisers

Saturday, July 16

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Wednesday, June 29

BILINGUAL STORY TIME: 10 to 11 a.m. June 29, July 13; presented in English and Spanish; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

CEREAL BOX AQUARIUM: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; make your own aquarium out of a cereal box; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

KIDS' EVENT: 'CRAFTY WEDNESDAY': 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SUMMER CAMP ACTIVITIES: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; six weeks of fun and activities for youth in 4th through 8th grade; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-380-7659.

TEEN PERLER BEAD PROGRAM: 4 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 30

123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; storytime with the kids; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

LEGO THURSDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 25; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Friday, July 1

SUMMER CANDY COUNTING CONTEST: daily through July; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Saturday, July 2

STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through June; librarians read a couple stories and guide pre-school aged children through a small craft; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Sunday, July 3

SUMMER KIDS PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11 a.m. July 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20; join us for storytime and craft; help your kids develop love for books and literature; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, July 4

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 5

AFTERNOON CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m.; June 28: Paper Plate Fishbowl; July 5: Watercolor Mosaic Art Tuesday; July 19: Seashell Picture Frames; July 26: Jellyfish Windsock; August 2: Tide Pool Watercolors; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

FURRY BUDDIES: 6 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday through Aug. 16; read a story to therapy dogs, Erin, Kody, Fritz, and Frieda, who love sharing stories with children; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

MOVE IT, SHAKE IT STORYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 9; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SAIL INTO SUMMER SING-A-LONG WITH GRANDPA JOE: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; get ready to tap your toes and sing along with Grandfather Joe as he performs his lively sea shanties and Irish folk songs; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

STORY TIME: 10 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 23; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

SUMMER GAME DAYS: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 20; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $15 per person includes lunch and snacks. 609-823-2725.

SUMMER READING SIGN-UP: OCEANS OF POSSIBILITIES: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; start your summer off right with the Summer Reading Program; weekly events, reading challenges, prizes and more; Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 6

CRAFTERNOONS: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 20; weekly craft for kids; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

KIDS CRAFT POOL NOODLE PLANES: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

KIDS' EVENT CRAFTY WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155.

PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 10; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

SUMMER KIDS PROGRAM: POKEMON CLUB: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 17; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.  

Groups

Wednesday, June 29

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE - VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays through August; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

RATHER BE READING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays through Aug. 31; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 30

AL-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.

Saturday, July 2

CHESS CLUB: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through July 30; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, July 4

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 5

CHAPTER 1 BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 18 to 29; discussion of "Verity" by Colleen Hoover; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

HAMMONTON GREEN COMMITTEE & COMMUNITY GARDEN MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 5, Aug. 1, Sept. 5; find out what's happening and get involved with the Hammonton Community Garden and other projects and initiatives with the Green Committee; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; e-mail Jerseycapewriters01@gmail.com to register; share your writing and ideas in a friendly and supportive environment; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 6

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, July 7

CREATIVE WRITING GROUP: 3:30 p.m. first Thursdays, 10 a.m. third Saturdays, through September; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonLibrary.org.

GRASS ROOTS UKELELE MEETS: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays; second floor Art Center, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-335-2318.

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Saturday, July 9

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Tuesday, July 12

NEW AVALON ASSEMBLY CHAUTAUQUA AT THE JERSEY SHORE: 7 to 8 p.m. July 12, 26, Aug. 9, Sept. 13; New Avalon Assembly at Chautauqua at the Jersey Shore; education and enrichment for adults; United Methodist Church of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon. 609-967-4204.

Wednesday, July 13

LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, July 14

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, July 18

SANDY PAGES BOOK CLUB: 1 to 2 p.m. July 18, Aug. 22; discuss selected books; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 19

AARP CHAPTER #4191 MID-ATLANTIC MEETINGS: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; for ages 50 and older; speakers on finance, health, estate planning; bus trips, games, refreshments; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082 or Midatlantic4191@gmail.com.

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

Thursday, July 21

LGBTQIA+ MEETUP GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through July 21; monthly LGBTQIA+ social group meeting; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.

Tuesday, July 26

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, June 29

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through June; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

WELL WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; no meeting on June 15; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 30

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

STRETCH & BURN: 5 to 6 p.m.; held via Zoom; presented by the Cape May County Library; combination of exercises and stretches that will work on flexibility while building muscle strength. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through June; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

YOGA: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25; hour of yoga instructed by Suzanne Kubik; bring a mat; Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Friday, July 1

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS - VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 26; easy-to-learn breathing techniques, stretches and gentle movements participants will learn to keep the Qi (life force energy) flowing, helping to promote relaxation, balance and flexibility; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS - VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Sunday, July 3

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, July 4

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, July 5

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, July 6

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY OFFICE ON AGING AND DISABILITY: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; the Cumberland County Office on Aging and Disability Services will provide assistance to seniors; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

NURSE'S ROUNDTABLE: TRAVEL GUIDE FOR SENIORS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; in-depth discussion about the best places to visit whether travelling by vehicle, train, ship or plane; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service Nurse's Roundtable: Travel Guide for Seniors Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, July 7

'CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS' ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, July 11

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Wednesday, July 13

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, July 18

MEMORY CAFÉ: 2 to 4 p.m. third Mondays; light refreshments; all attendees must be accompanied by a caregiver/family member; place for those experiencing memory loss, as well as their caregivers and family members; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, July 20

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

Thursday, July 21

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, July 25

EVENING YOGA WITH CANDICE: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual program hosted by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Music

Thursday, June 30

THURSDAY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through July 28; live music in the courtyard at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; free, donations welcome for local charities. 856-691-4278.

Tuesday, July 5

CONCERT AT LONGPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Fabulous Silver Wings Band; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 6

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.; Selwyn Birchwood will perform as part of The Pavilion in the Pines Summer Concerts; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton; $30. 908-310-2941 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.  

Religion

Sunday, July 3

PATRIOTIC SERVICE: 10 a.m. to noon; morning of worship, fellowship, music, and an outdoor salute to the American flag; ice cream social to follow, bring your favorite toppings; all welcome; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City.

WORSHIP IN THE PARK: 8:30 to 9 a.m.; presented by First United Methodist Church of Mays Landing; Gaskill Park, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-9446.   

Reunions

Saturday, July 30

MAINLAND REGIONAL CLASS OF 1970: 7 to 11 p.m.; 50th reunion for Mainland Regional High School Class of 1970; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, $55; reservations due by June 30. peldub20@parkerworld.com.

Saturday, Aug. 20

ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.; Vikings class of 1971 reunion, 50th reunion; dinner and music; reservations required by emailing achs71@gmail.com; Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel, Two Convention Blvd., Atlantic City; $80. 609-703-6364 or achs71@gmail.com.

