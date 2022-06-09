Community calendar

Events

Wednesday, June 8

BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual program hosted by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

CAPE MAY STAGE PRESENTS ‘DOUBLE PLAY’: 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through June 26; featuring back-to-back one act baseball-themed plays; Cape May Stage, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May; $45. 609-770-8311 or capemaystage.showare.com.

‘FLOWERS’ ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through June; presented by Ocean City Fine Arts League; Art on Asbury Gallery, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.

‘HOW TO CREATE A POLLINATOR GARDEN’: 10 to 11 a.m.; learn how to create a pollinator garden for butterflies, moths, bees, hummingbirds and more; 39th Street, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

INTRO TO WATER CONSERVATION: 6 to 7 p.m.; discussion on how to conserve water at an individual, local, and larger community setting; virtual program; register on the Cape May County Library website. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

‘KNITTING A STARFISH DISHCLOTH’: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; learn how to knit a dishcloth with a starfish design; contact the library to learn how to get a library card; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; registration and a valid library card required. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 9

27TH ANNUAL WOMEN’S FORUM: 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.; television personality, chef and author Carla Hall will take center stage at the 27th Annual Women’s Forum; Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City; $125. 609-645-7100.

‘A STROLL THROUGH RUSSO GARDENS’: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; presented by Countryside Garden Club; local gardening clubs and the public are invited to pack a lunch; explore shade and sunny garden plantings; Russo House, 335 Factory Road., Cedarville; free. 856-506-1977.

AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE CLASSES: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays, June 9 through July 28; attendees will learn the basic structure of American Sign Language: vocabulary, structure, deaf culture, constructive and expressive signs, deaf norms and more; held in-person and virtually; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LEARN IPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY AND EDITING: 2 to 3 p.m.; use your Apple device to take photos and edit; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, June 10

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE: 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays; learn to carry on a simple conversation in the Lenape language, as it was spoken on the East Coast before colonization; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; capture your life’s adventures, history and ancestry; virtual event presented by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

PLEASANTVILLE’S ART, MUSIC AND WELLNESS DAY: 1 to 5 p.m.; community event; bring your chair and listen to live music; free food and ice cream; Pleasantville City Hall, 18 N. First St., Pleasantville. 609-677-4925 or Pleasantville-NJ.org.

SECOND FRIDAY ART RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Saturday, June 11

ANDROID FOR BEGINNERS: 11 a.m. to noon; learn Android basics with Sean Farrell; learn the basics of operating an Android device; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ATLANTIC COUNTY PRIDE IN THE PARK: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; first LGBTQ+ Pride event for Mays Landing; comedian Michelle Tomko, free coffee, crafts, face painting, community groups, and more; Memorial Park, 100 Route 50, Hamilton. 609-402-8359.

AVALON GARDEN CLUB 38TH ANNUAL FLOWER SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; all exhibits will be judged by the attending public as “People’s Choice”; Avalon Community Hall, 3001 Avalon Ave., Avalon. 610-291-0758 or AvalonGardenClub.org.

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

CAPE ISLAND OCEAN FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; celebrate the first Cape Island Ocean Festival; fun educational activities; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 6089-427-3045.

CAPE MAY CITY PROMENADE ARTS AND CRAFT SHOW: June 11, 12, Cape May City Promenade Arts and Craft Show. 609-884-9565 or CapeMayCity.com.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza & Beyond, 3400 — 3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

GM AUTO SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; enjoy a day at Historic Smithville and check out some cars; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.

JUNE JUBILEE CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; more than 50 vendors, homemade crafts, food truck, baked goods, jewelry, candles and more; Mt. Carmel Carnival Grounds, North Third and French streets, Hammonton. 609-839-2018.

LABOR AND LITERACY LAB: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through August; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, computer skills, GED prep, setting up an email address and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Monday, June 13

ART HOUSE FILM: 5 to 7 p.m.; Art House Film night to watch “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through June 27; all ages welcome; bring your own bucket; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

‘WHAT IS TELEPATHY?’: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; registration requested. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 14

AFTERNOON TEA AND COLORING: 2 to 3 p.m.; relaxing afternoon of tea and coloring; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

‘ALL ABOUT POLLINATORS’ CLASS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Pat Sutton (educator, author, and long-time wildlife gardener) will focus on pollinators and the crucial role they play; 71st Street and Ocean Drive, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, June 15

BEACHSIDE SCIENCE LECTURE: ‘LIVING FOSSILS AT THE BEACH’: 6 to 7 p.m.; learn about horseshoe crabs, discuss why so many animals rely on them to survive (including humans) and why we see so many on our local beaches; Avalon Surfside Park, 2901 Avalon Ave., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GENEALOGY WORKSHOP FOR BEGINNERS: 10 a.m. to noon; Genealogy Class; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ROMANCE BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; “The Kennedy Debutante” by Kerri Maher; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

WATER CONSERVATION CLASSES: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 29; register on website. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 22

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

Saturday, June 25

BOAT SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; “Boat America” is the safe boating class that New Jersey law requires for all operators of power boats to complete to obtain a NJ Boating Safety Certificate; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. Eighth St., Ocean City; $60, pre-registration required. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

Tuesday, July 5

HAMMONTON COMMUNITY GARDEN AND GREEN COMMITTEE MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Mondays through September, July 5; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

Thursday, July 7

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Sunday, July 10

GILDA’S CLUB DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival; food trucks, vendors, outdoor fun; all are welcome to paddle in the races, no experience necessary; Lake Lenape Park W., 6303 Old Harding Highway, Hamilton. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.

Dining out</&h1>

Sunday, June 12

WILDWOODS RESTAURANT WEEK: June 12 through 16; four-course dinner for $40 per person, plus tax and gratuity at participating restaurants. 609-780-8888 or ChewWildwood.com.

Fundraisers</&h1>

Saturday, June 18

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids</&h1>

Wednesday, June 8

TEEN DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS PROGRAM: 4 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; Dungeons and Dragons program; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 9

FIDO & FRIENDS: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; kids and teens ages 6 and older; sharpen your reading skills while reading to one of the Fido and Friends Assisted Therapy Group dogs; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Saturday, June 11

STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through June; librarians read a couple stories and guide pre-school aged children through a small craft; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, June 13

ONE UP GAMES VIDEO GAME PROGRAM: 4 to 7 p.m.; for kids, teens and adults ages 9 and older; video game program hosted by Massachusetts eSport and gaming venue, One Up Games; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 15

TEEN ANIME PROGRAM: 4 to 6 p.m.; for teen ages 13 to 18; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Groups</&h1>

Wednesday, June 8

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE — VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays through August; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

ITALIAN CULTURE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays through May; meet at the library with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF ATLANTIC COUNTY MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in person and virtual option available; Room C-3, in the cafeteria area, Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Hamilton. AtlanticLWV.WixSite.com.

LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, June 9

AL-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, June 11

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Monday, June 13

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 15

‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, June 16

LGBTQIA+ MEETUP GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through July 21; monthly LGBTQIA+ social group meeting; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.

Tuesday, June 21

AARP CHAPTER #4191 MID-ATLANTIC MEETINGS: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; for ages 50 and older; speakers on finance, health, estate planning; bus trips, games, refreshments; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082 or Midatlantic4191@gmail.com.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; e-mail Jerseycapewriters01@gmail.com to register; share your writing and ideas in a friendly and supportive environment; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 22

VIP BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 23

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Tuesday, June 28

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 5

HAMMONTON GREEN COMMITTEE & COMMUNITY GARDEN MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 5, Aug. 1, Sept. 5; find out what’s happening and get involved with the Hammonton Community Garden and other projects and initiatives with the Green Committee; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

Thursday, July 7

GRASS ROOTS UKELELE MEETS: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays; second floor Art Center, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-335-2318.

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Health, fitness</&h1>

Wednesday, June 8

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through June; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

WELL WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; no meeting on June 15; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 9

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through June; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Friday, June 10

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 26; easy-to-learn breathing techniques, stretches and gentle movements participants will learn to keep the Qi (life force energy) flowing, helping to promote relaxation, balance and flexibility; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Sunday, June 12

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, June 13

‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEDITATION HOUR: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through June 27; participants will be guided through progressive relaxation and guided imagery; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

MOVE & MEDITATE: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through June; standing class which combines stretching and balance with movements inspired by Tai Chi, Qi Gong and Yoga; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

NAMI EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: ‘WHAT IS 988?’: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; learn more about the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, creating 988 as the nationwide number for suicide prevention and mental health crisis response; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. 609-741-5125.

Tuesday, June 14

COMFORT COOKING: HEALTHY & DELICIOUS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual event hosted by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

MEDICARE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 10 a.m. or 6 p.m.; register for one of the two time slots; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 15

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

‘THE POSITIVITY PROJECT’: EVENING RETREAT: 7 to 7:30 p.m.; virtual event hosted presented by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Thursday, June 16

‘CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS’ ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, June 20

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, June 21

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music</&h1>

Sunday, June 12

PHILADELPHIA HANDBELL ENSEMBLE AT ST. NICKS: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; concert of classical and modern hits played entirely on handbells; St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1409 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. PhillyBells.org.

Tuesday, June 14

JOHN WALTER CAPE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m.; enjoy a free indoor evening concert with the John Walter concert band; St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, 680 Town Bank Road, Cape May. 703-362-6812 or JohnWalterBand.org.

Bus trips</&h1>

Saturday, June 11

TRIP TO DELAWARE PARK AND CASINO: bus trip to Delaware Park & Casino to watch a live simulcast of The Belmont Stakes; four-hour open bar with drinks, burgers, hot dogs, BBQ chicken and ribs, and more; bus departs from Brigantine and Absecon area and will leave after the last race; $95. 609-703-5418.

Wednesday, June 15

TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: game at 1:05 p.m.; bus departs Brigantine and Absecon area; cost includes bus, assorted refreshments, and bus driver gratuity; $75. 609-703-5418.