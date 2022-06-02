Community calendar

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday, June 1

CAPE MAY STAGE PRESENTS 'DOUBLE PLAY': 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through June 26; featuring back-to-back one act baseball-themed plays; Cape May Stage, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May; $45. 609-770-8311 or capemaystage.showare.com.

'FLOWERS' ART SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through June; presented by Ocean City Fine Arts League; Art on Asbury Gallery, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308.

HERB DISH GARDEN WORKSHOP - SEA ISLE CITY: 1 to 3 p.m.; make your own herb dish garden to take home; materials provided; limited to 20 attendees; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City; registration required. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

'THE LAST ROSE OF SHANGHAI' AUTHOR PRESENTATION: 1 to 2 p.m.; The JPlace Adult Ed Book Group will discuss "The Last Rose of Shanghai" by Weina Da Randel; special virtual visit from the author; Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600.

WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 2

38TH ANNUAL GREEK FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. to June 5, 10 p.m.; Greek food favorites, homemade pastries, ethnic Greek dance performances, amusement rides and free parking; fireworks Thursday and Sunday night; 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092.

BOG TURTLES PRESENTATION: 'SMALL, SECRETIVE, AND ENDANGERED': 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual event; register on Cape May County Library website. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

HERB DISH GARDEN DEMO - LOWER TOWNSHIP: 1 to 2 p.m.; demonstration on how to make an herb dish garden; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

MS. NEW JERSEY SENIOR AMERICA PAGEANT 2022: 1 to 3:30 p.m.; talent, productive and active senior women, 60 and older; Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City; $20. 908 216-8534 or NewJerseySeniorAmerica.org.

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Friday, June 3

FAIRNESS IN TAXES MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; monthly board and public meeting to discuss Ocean City issues; Fairness In Taxes Association, Chris Maloney Lecture Room, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0056.

HERB DISH GARDEN DEMO - WOODBINE: 1 to 2 p.m.; demonstration on how to make an herb dish garden; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

'OCEAN INSPIRED ARTWORK' EXHIBIT: 4 to 6 p.m. meet the artist event; Ocean Inspired Artwork by Johnny Glogowski and Janet Payne for the month of June; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045.

Saturday, June 4

BARRELS & BITES WINE AND FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: noon to 7 p.m.; vendor, live music featuring Stealing Savanah; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton. ACFairEvents.com.

BASIC SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through December 17; basic-level Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; presented by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

BOAT SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4, 25; “Boat America” is the safe boating class that New Jersey law requires for all operators of power boats to complete to obtain a NJ Boating Safety Certificate; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. Eighth St., Ocean City; $60, pre-registration required. 609-399-4299 or USCGAux-OCNJ.org.

COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Vineland Historical Society Vintage & Variety Sale; museum will be open for visitors; 108 S. Seventh St., Vineland. 856-691-1111 or DiscoverVinelandHistory.org.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza & Beyond, 3400 - 3501 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: 'LIGHTHOUSES OF NEW JERSEY': 1 to 2 p.m.; discussion of lighthouse history, structure, and characteristics; Avalon History Center, 39th Street, Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'JUNK IN YOUR TRUNK' YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; rain date 1 to 4 p.m. June 5; hosted by Women of the Church at Cape May Lutheran; yard sale items, jewelry, baked goods; all proceeds will benefit our state and local charities in December; Cape May Lutheran Church, 509 Pittsburgh Ave., Cape May.

LABOR AND LITERACY LAB: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through August; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, computer skills, GED prep, setting up an email address and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

PIGDOG BEACH VOLLEYBALL CLASSIC: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4, 5; Morey’s PigDog Beach Bar, with additional courts on the Schellenger Avenue and Lincoln Avenue beaches; Wildwood. 732-778-9684 or AVPAmerica.com.

'ROCKABILLY' AT HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; enjoy a day of 50s style entertainment with a modern twist, including live music, a classic pin-up contest with prizes and vendors; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY POP-UP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; pop-up shop for local businesses without a storefront; shop local artisans for one-of-a-kind items, candles, food, sweet treats and more; 1311 S. Main St., Pleasantville. 800-670-0468.

WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

WEST CAPE MAY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; celebration of strawberries; food, arts and crafts; 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-886-0412 or WestCapeMayToday.com.

Sunday, June 5

LE TOUR DE DOWNBEACH FAMILY FRIENDLY BIKE RIDE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; family-friendly non-competitive bike ride through Ventnor, Margate Longport and Atlantic City; Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk, ends at Washington Avenue and Amherst, Ventnor; $30. MargateHasMore.com.

Monday, June 6

BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through June 27; all ages welcome; bring your own bucket; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

GALLERY OF YOU - ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.

HAMMONTON COMMUNITY GARDEN AND GREEN COMMITTEE MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Mondays through September, July 5; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

MAHJONG MONDAYS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through June 27; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

'THE RED SUMMER OF 1919': 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; presentation will show the terrible state of race relations in the United States after World War I; presented by Mr. Robert Holden; Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor; registration requested. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 7

INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

'PROJECT: YOU' SELF-CONFIDENCE PROGRAM: 6 to 7 p.m.; girls and women ages 15 and older are invited to grow their self-confidence through a program designed by the current Mrs. Cumberland County, Rachelle Molyneaux; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

SCAM AWARENESS PROGRAM: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; “Older Adult Scam Awareness and Prevention” program presented by The Southwest Council; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, "The Bucket List," starring Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson; virtual event hosted by The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

'YOU ARE HERE': A NEW JERSEY TRAVEL GUIDE: 7 to 8 p.m.; virtual event; program utilizes original photography and compelling facts to highlight places around the state; register on the website; Cape May County Library. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 8

INTRO TO WATER CONSERVATION: 6 to 7 p.m.; discussion on how to conserve water at an individual, local, and larger community setting; virtual program; register on the Cape May County Library website. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

'KNITTING A STARFISH DISHCLOTH': 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; learn how to knit a dishcloth with a starfish design; contact the library to learn how to get a library card; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; registration and a valid library card required. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Friday, June 10

SECOND FRIDAY ART RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Wednesday, June 22

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

Sunday, July 10

GILDA'S CLUB DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival; food trucks, vendors, outdoor fun; all are welcome to paddle in the races, no experience necessary; Lake Lenape Park W., 6303 Old Harding Highway, Hamilton. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, June 2

'CELEBRATE! AN EVENING WITH THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY': 6 to 9:30 p.m.; presented by The Arc of Atlantic County; food, beverages, live entertainment, dancing, silent auction, sports memorabilia, 50/50 raffle and more; benefits The Arc; The Deck at Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City; $75. 609-484-080-0135 or TheArcAtlantic.org.

Saturday, June 4

G. LARRY JAMES LEGACY RIDE: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; annual fundraiser bike ride raises money for student scholarships at Stockton University and features three different lengths on scenic, flat, nicely paved roads through New Jersey’s Pine Barrens; Campus Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $50. GiveCampus.com.

HOLY TRINITY PARISH ST. VINCENT DEPAUL 'WALK FOR THE POOR': 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; sign up to donate and walk for the poor, homeless and needy of Absecon Island; North Newport Avenue, Ventnor. 609-822-7105.

MAINLAND HIGH SCHOOL AFTER PROM WALK THRU EVENT: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; free-MRHS After Prom Walk Thru; 1301 Oak Ave., Linwood. MainlandRegional.net.

STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 2 to 5 p.m.; fundraiser for I-RISE (Interfaith Refugee and Immigration Service & Empowerment) to help the Ukrainian Families in the area; held rain or shine; Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; $6. 856-691-4278 or RedeemerVineland.org.

Saturday, June 18

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Saturday, June 4

STORYTIME: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through June; librarians read a couple stories and guide pre-school aged children through a small craft; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; ages 3 to 5 years; enjoy a different story and craft; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Monday, June 6

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 8

TEEN DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS PROGRAM: 4 to 6 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18; Dungeons and Dragons program; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

Groups

Wednesday, June 1

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE - VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays through August; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; "Wonder Girl: The Magnificent Life of Babe Didrikson Zaharias" by Don Van Natta Jr.; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'TOO MUCH STUFF?' MEETINGS: 1 to 2 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online or call-in support for those with clutter challenges, collecting behaviors, or hoarding tendency. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, June 2

AL-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.

'CHAPTER 1': A BOOK CLUB FOR AVID READERS: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 18 to 29; discussion of "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins-Reid; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

GRASS ROOTS UKELELE MEETS: 7 to 9 p.m. first Thursdays; second floor Art Center, Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. 609-335-2318.

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Monday, June 6

COZY MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; short, cozy mysteries are a sub-genre of crime and mystery books; group will be discussing "Murder on Astor Place" by Victoria Thompson; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.

HAMMONTON GREEN COMMITTEE & COMMUNITY GARDEN MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 6, July 5, Aug. 1, Sept. 5; find out what's happening and get involved with the Hammonton Community Garden and other projects and initiatives with the Green Committee; Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Third Floor Meeting Room, Hammonton. 609-335-2750 or HammontonGreenCommittee.com.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 7

JERSEY CAPE WRITERS: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; e-mail Jerseycapewriters01@gmail.com to register; share your writing and ideas in a friendly and supportive environment; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 8

ITALIAN CULTURE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays through May; meet at the library with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF ATLANTIC COUNTY MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in person and virtual option available; Room C-3, in the cafeteria area, Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Hamilton. AtlanticLWV.WixSite.com.

LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, June 9

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, June 11

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Thursday, June 16

LGBTQIA+ MEETUP GROUP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Thursdays through July 21; monthly LGBTQIA+ social group meeting; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.

Tuesday, June 21

AARP CHAPTER #4191 MID-ATLANTIC MEETINGS: 1 p.m. third Tuesdays, except June through August; for ages 50 and older; speakers on finance, health, estate planning; bus trips, games, refreshments; Galloway Senior Center, 621 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 703-725-5287 or 609-804-3082 or Midatlantic4191@gmail.com.

ALZHEIMER'S SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. third Tuesdays; Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org.

Wednesday, June 22

VIP BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 23

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Tuesday, June 28

ANIME/MANGA AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays; for ages 16 and older; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, June 1

DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

NURSE'S ROUNDTABLE: CORPORATE HEALTHCARE'S IMPACT ON SENIORS: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service Programs in June; join Nurse Lori Pasahow and Tina Serota for an in-depth discussion about the corporate takeover of hospitals, doctors' practices, pharmacies and more; virtual program. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

STRESS MANAGEMENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; workshop covers the fundamentals of mindfulness based stress reduction and how we can apply it to reduce the stress in our lives; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; free. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through June; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

WELL WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

ZUMBA WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; no meeting on June 15; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 2

'CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS' ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through June; simple and unhurried movements requiring no weights, extra equipment, or special clothing; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

'THE GOOD TIME DIET' SERIES: 10 to 11 a.m. first Thursdays through June; Dr. Craig Rothman, Internal Medicine Specialist, will be lecturing on "The Good Time Diet," a weight-loss program he developed to achieve success without the use of drugs or specialty foods; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

THE POSITIVITY PROJECT: MORNING REFRESH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service virtual program; explore positivity during challenging times with JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Tina Serota. 609-287-8872 or JFSAtlantic.org.

Friday, June 3

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.

QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS - VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 26; easy-to-learn breathing techniques, stretches and gentle movements participants will learn to keep the Qi (life force energy) flowing, helping to promote relaxation, balance and flexibility; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS - VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Sunday, June 5

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, June 6

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MOVE & MEDITATE: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through June; standing class which combines stretching and balance with movements inspired by Tai Chi, Qi Gong and Yoga; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 7

BODY IMAGE & BALANCE MEETINGS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; call-in and online group for those living with or recovering from disordered eating. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, June 8

BOOMERS CONNECTION & WELLNESS HOUR: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; boomers meet virtually or by call-in for a social connection and wellness group; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, June 13

NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Wednesday, June 15

MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer's Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer's and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.

Thursday, June 16

IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, June 20

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Sunday, June 5

CAPE SHORE CHORALE FREE CONCERT: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Cape Shore Chorale will present a free concert of French choral music in a program titled, "Vive La France!"; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. CapeShoreChorale.org.

Bus trips

Saturday, June 11

TRIP TO DELAWARE PARK AND CASINO: bus trip to Delaware Park & Casino to watch a live simulcast of The Belmont Stakes; four-hour open bar with drinks, burgers, hot dogs, BBQ chicken and ribs, and more; bus departs from Brigantine and Absecon area and will leave after the last race; $95. 609-703-5418.

Wednesday, June 15

TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: game at 1:05 p.m.; bus departs Brigantine and Absecon area; cost includes bus, assorted refreshments, and bus driver gratuity; $75. 609-703-5418.

