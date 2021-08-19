College news

Graduations

Charles William DeMarco, of Cape May Court House, is a member of University of Rhode Island’s spring 2021 graduating class. DeMarco graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.

Stefan T. Griffin, of Cape May Court House, is a member of University of Rhode Island’s spring 2021 graduating class. Griffin graduated with a Master of Music degree.

Erin Shober, of Absecon, is a member of University of Rhode Island’s spring 2021 graduating class. Shober graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communicative Disorders, Summa Cum Laude.

Kira McCully, of Northfield, is a member of University of Rhode Island’s spring 2021 graduating class. McCully graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, Cum Laude.

Deans list

Alexandra O’Rourke, of Ocean View, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Union College.

Honors

Elise Paulino, of Egg Harbor Township, earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

Adriana Price, of Mays Landing, earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.