College news

Graduations
Tara Trigo, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Austin Peay State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Trigo graduated with a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in construction management.
Kelsi Walker, of Egg Harbor City, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Walker graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the College of Arts & Sciences.
Caroline Kelley, of Galloway Township, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Kelley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the School of Nursing.
Marie Petrik, of Sea Isle City, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Petrik graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from the School of Business Administration magna cum laude.
Jason Schiavone, of Corbin City, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Schiavone graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the School of Nursing.
Kellie Zeilmann, of Sea Isle City, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Zeilmann graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the School of Nursing magna cum laude.
Francesca Gentilini, of Ocean View, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Gentilini graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health from the Center for Graduate & Continuing Studies.
Alyssa Armstrong, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Armstrong graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, The Early Years with Special Education Certification from the College of Health & Human Services.
Nicole Urban, of Ocean City, is a member of Emerson College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Urban graduated with a BA in Media Arts Production.
Dean’s listAkhsari Ahmed, of Ventnor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Maria Dounoulis, of Margate, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Angelina Bongiorno, of Margate, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Megan Master, of Ventnor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Destiny Scott-Eccles, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Tampa.
Matthew Bradley, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Tampa.
John Farinelli, of Absecon, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Tampa.
Benjamin Share, of Ventnor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Tampa.
Corinne Rajczy, of Ventnor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Tampa.
Katelyn Hanmer, of Ocean City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Tampa.
Jillian Brandenburger, of Ocean City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Tampa.
Griffin Hageman, of Ocean City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of Tampa.
Bella Roache, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bucknell University.
Alivia Handson, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bucknell University.
Kasey Clifford, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Westminster College.
Kara Cino, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Robert Nakeshian, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Rebecca Cino, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Nicole Pancari, of Somers Point, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Stephen East, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Michell Joga-Abreu, of Somers Point, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Erin McGuigan, of Somers Point, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Kirsten Ware, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Curtis Librizzi, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Nichole Vizthum, of Absecon, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Justin Roldan, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Daphne van der Molen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Cara Courtney, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Jillian Mendez, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Venizya Sanchez, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Evelyn Flickinger, of Mays Landing, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Dina Patel, of Mays Landing, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Sara Pietropola, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Honor rollCayla Sydow, of Mays Landing, was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) 2020-21 Academic Honor Roll.
Madeleine Martinelli, of Woodbine, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Divea Modi, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Madison Ruisch, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Megan Thomson, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.
Lindsay Donofrio, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences.