College news
College news

Graduation

Kelly Glenn, of Linwood, is a member of Colgate University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Glenn graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree Cum Laude.

Deans list

Montanna Gallagher, of Cape May Court House, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Caroline Marchiano, of Woodbine, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Nathan Yost, of Cape May Court House, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Joseph Iannelli, of Ventnor, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Nickolas Naticchione, of Ventnor, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Patricia Miraglilo, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Lucy Bowman, of Mays Landing, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Brooke Mullin, of Linwood, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Alyssa Ricketts, of Somers Point, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Aislyn Warden, of Somers Point, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

Jacob Hoffmann, of Ocean City, was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

