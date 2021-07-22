College news

Graduations
Kyle Yaffee, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Coastal Carolina University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Yaffee graduated with a degree in Recreation and Sport Management.
Mackenzie McCracken, of North Wildwood, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. McCracken graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in Management cum laude.
Marie Petrik, of Sea Isle City, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Petrik graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting magna cum laude.
Kellie Zeilmann, of Sea Isle City, is a member of Widener University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Zeilmann graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing magna cum laude.
Sarah Alley, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of SUNY Canton’s spring 2021 graduating class. Alley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management.
Olivia Merryman, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Kutztown University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Merryman graduated with a Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in Management.
Eric Strobel, of Galloway Township, is a member of Rochester Institute of Technology’s spring 2021 graduating class. Strobel graduated with a BS in industrial engineering and an ME in industrial and systems engineering.
Liam Bradley, of Margate, is a member of Rochester Institute of Technology’s spring 2021 graduating class. Bradley graduated with a BS in ASL-English interpretation.
Dean’s list
Eric Strobel, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Liam Bradley, of Margate, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Troy Corrington, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Luke Menet, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Meghan Courtney, of Wildwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Robert Dessoye, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bucknell University.
Maeve Faherty, of Brigantine, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Kaley Fitzpatrick, of Brigantine, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Cezanne Bies, of Absecon, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Mia Watson, of Absecon, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Michael Banza, of Pleasantville, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Grace Wilson, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Arneet Bhatti, of Galloway, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Joy Spavlik, of Galloway, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Cleo Bradshaw, of Galloway, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Laiba Khan, of Galloway, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Melinda Huynh, of Galloway, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Ava Hoch, of Absecon, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Amanda Crisham, of Margate, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Tiffany Dang, of Ventnor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Savannah Robertson, of Ventnor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Jafrin Ahmed, of Ventnor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Johanna Baronowitz, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Jennifer Tran, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Andrea Giraldo-Puerta, of Egg Harbor Township , was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Alexa Albert, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Alex Pieretti, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Marta Crimi, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Elena Marcato, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Kyra Maffia, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Abbigail Erbacher, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Timothy Medina, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Andrea Besas, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Lori Ann Guenther, of Port Republic, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Sophia Edwards, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Lauren Hope, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Corinne Podolski, of Mays Landing, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Nima Patel, of Mays Landing, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Dom Simmons, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Katlyn Diaz, of Mays Landing, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Austin Wolcott, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Julia Pestalozzi, of Ocean City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Matthew Baldini, of Sea Isle City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Kristina Gitsas, of Somers Point, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Molly Hoffmann, of Ocean City, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Karen Greenwood, of Ocean View, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Delaney Tice, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Savannah Jack, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Montclair State University.
Mia Nicole Monacelli, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Caldwell University.
Alexander Michael Owen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Caldwell University.
Angella Adomako Kwarteng, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Caldwell University.
Kevin Jerome Albright, of Mays Landing Caldwell University, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Caldwell University.
Christina Orio, of Stone Harbor, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.
Matthew Tzorfas, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.
Chloe Fuetterer, of Linwood, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.
Matthew Torrence, of Marmora was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.
Honor roll
Mary Purcell, of Ocean City, was among the 63 members of The University of Scranton’s undergraduate class of 2021 honored for academic excellence, service or both.
President’s list
Hannah Ahlstrom, of Margate, was named to the spring 2020-21 President’s list at Miami University.
Athletic recognitions
Brayden Pohlman, of Linwood, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.
Robin Spector, of Northfield, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.
Kelly Askins, of Galloway Township, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.
Michael Albergo, of Longport, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.
Trey Henry, of Egg Harbor Township, is a Kutztown University PSAC Scholar-Athlete. A student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher.