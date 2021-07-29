College news

Angella Adomako Kwarteng, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Caldwell University.

Kevin Jerome Albright, of Mays Landing Caldwell University, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Caldwell University.

Christina Orio, of Stone Harbor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.

Matthew Tzorfas, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.

Chloe Fuetterer, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.

Matthew Torrence, of Marmora was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.

Gabrielle Boggs of Linwood was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Albright College.

Augostina Mallous of Cape May Court House was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Hofstra University.

Honor roll