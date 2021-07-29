College news

Graduations
Erica Rolls, of Marmora, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Rolls graduated with a BA in Psychology.
Matthew Baldini, of Sea Isle City, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Baldini graduated with a BS in Business Administration.
Olivia Ensminger, of Ocean View, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Ensminger graduated with a BA in Communication and Media Arts.
Corey Kalinowski, of Ocean View, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Kalinowski graduated with a BS in Nutrition and Food Science.
Kendra Millar, of Ocean View, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Millar graduated with an MAT degree in Teaching-Preschool P-3.
Brooke Chiera, of Cape May Court House, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Chiera graduated with a BFA in Filmmaking.
Summer Herlihy, of Dennisville, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Herlihy graduated with an MSW in Social Work.
Miranda Muniz, of Galloway Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Muniz graduated with a BS in Sustainability Science.
Joy Spavlik, of Galloway Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Spavlik graduated with a BFA in Animation and Illustration.
Cynthia Harrigan, of Pleasantville, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Harrigan graduated with a BA in Psychology.
Khadijah Haraksin, of Pleasantville, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Haraksin graduated with a BA in Psychology.
Cezanne Bies, of Absecon, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Bies graduated with a BA in Geography.
Jerry Comprendre, of Galloway Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Comprendre graduated with a BA in Psychology.
Morgan Sawyer, of Galloway Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Sawyer graduated with a BS in Exercise Science.
Brandon Marcellus, of Galloway Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Marcellus graduated with a BA in Psychology.
Mayra Martinez, of Pleasantville, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Martinez graduated with a BS in Business Administration.
Janeena Pinero-Deniz, of Pleasantville, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Pinero-Deniz graduated with a BA in Theatre Studies.
Jeff Bernard, of Absecon, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Bernard graduated with a BA in Humanities.
Richard Park, of Galloway Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Park graduated with an MA in Social Research & Analysis.
Kierra Walker, of Pleasantville, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Walker graduated with an MAT in Teaching (P-3/K-6).
Jafrin Ahmed, of Ventnor, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Ahmed graduated with a BA in Communication and Media Arts from Montclair State University.
Kyra Maffia, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Maffia graduated with a BA in Journalism.
Jeremy Mejia, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Mejia graduated with a BA in Justice Studies.
Michelle Rossi, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Rossi graduated with a BA in Music Therapy.
Tajah Dorsey, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Dorsey graduated with a BS in Accounting.
Puja Patel, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Patel graduated with an MBA in Business Administration.
Kathleen Lewis, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Montclair State University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Lewis graduated with an MAT in Teaching-Preschool P-3.
Dean’s list
Mia Nicole Monacelli, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Caldwell University.
Alexander Michael Owen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Caldwell University.
Angella Adomako Kwarteng, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Caldwell University.
Kevin Jerome Albright, of Mays Landing Caldwell University, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Caldwell University.
Christina Orio, of Stone Harbor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.
Matthew Tzorfas, of Cape May Court House, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.
Chloe Fuetterer, of Linwood, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.
Matthew Torrence, of Marmora was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College.
Gabrielle Boggs of Linwood was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Albright College.
Augostina Mallous of Cape May Court House was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Hofstra University.
Honor roll
President’s list