Channel 6 Action News reporter Annie McCormick, mystery writer Jane Kelly join other authors at block party book signing Oct. 9

OCEAN CITY — Sun Rose Words & Music will again host a book signing event featuring eight tri-state area authors at the Ocean City Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 9. The authors will sell their books and autograph them from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun Rose bookstore is located at 756 Asbury Ave.
This year, a diverse group will participate in the event including true crime, mystery, children's, and photography book authors.
Philadelphia TV journalist Annie McCormick will sign her true crime book about local Dr. James Kauffman, who allegedly was responsible for the murder of his wife April. Annie is an award-winning journalist who has worked as general assignment reporter for ABC affiliate 6-ABC Action News since 2012.
Philadelphia author Jane Kelly is known for her cozy mysteries that occur at shore towns along the coast and feature the main character, Meg Daniels. Most popular is "Killing Time in Ocean City." She has also written "Cape Mayhem," "Wrong Beach Island," "Greetings from Ventnor City," and "Missing You in Atlantic City." Her most recent book "Widow Lady" is not related to the Meg Daniels mysteries.
First time author Deirdre Palm Adams will sign her children's book "Don't Be Afraid Rocky," which is first in the series "The Adventures of Rocky." Rocky and his friends, through positive affirmations, teach children to have confidence while entertaining them with a great story at the beach.
Other authors include Kim Kluxen Meredith, who will sign her hermit crab books and coloring books, "Henri's Home," and her photography book "Ocean Whispers."
Stephanie Severino will sign "You've Got To Be Kidneying Me." It's a story about a young boy diagnosed with a rare disease he conquers like a hero.
Local author Ann Drew will sing her children's book and coloring book, "Chocolate Hiccups," which she co-wrote with her young son, Brandon Hillis-Drew.
Atlantic City native Molly Golubcow brings her debut non-fiction book "Hotel on St. James Place," which recounts her childhood living in Atlantic City at her family-owned hotel. Born to Holocaust survivors, she says it was "growing up in Atlantic City between the Boardwalk and the Holocaust." It's a good read for an audience interested in the local area as well as learning about what it was like to live through World War II as an Eastern European Jew.
If you can't make the block party, just call Sun Rose Words & Music at 609-399-9190 or email the store at info@sunrosebooks.com to order a copy.