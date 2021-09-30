Channel 6 Action News reporter Annie McCormick, mystery writer Jane Kelly join other authors at block party book signing Oct. 9

OCEAN CITY — Sun Rose Words & Music will again host a book signing event featuring eight tri-state area authors at the Ocean City Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 9. The authors will sell their books and autograph them from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun Rose bookstore is located at 756 Asbury Ave.

This year, a diverse group will participate in the event including true crime, mystery, children's, and photography book authors.

Philadelphia TV journalist Annie McCormick will sign her true crime book about local Dr. James Kauffman, who allegedly was responsible for the murder of his wife April. Annie is an award-winning journalist who has worked as general assignment reporter for ABC affiliate 6-ABC Action News since 2012.

Philadelphia author Jane Kelly is known for her cozy mysteries that occur at shore towns along the coast and feature the main character, Meg Daniels. Most popular is "Killing Time in Ocean City." She has also written "Cape Mayhem," "Wrong Beach Island," "Greetings from Ventnor City," and "Missing You in Atlantic City." Her most recent book "Widow Lady" is not related to the Meg Daniels mysteries.