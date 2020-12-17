Cedar Creek's Marlee Canale commits to Maine for swimming

“Their whole family just has a love of the sport,” Cicciarello said.

Maine competes in the America East Conference. The Black Bears finished fifth in the America East Championships last season and went on to finish 14th overall in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships.

“I think Maine is getting a top notch kind of person,” Cicciarello said. “She is dedicated, she is hard working, and she is always thinking about her goals and how she can achieve them. She is also very willing to listen to feedback to see how she can improve.

“I think Maine is going to see great things coming from Marlee both in their science program and on their team.”

Swimming is something Canale has always enjoyed. She has been swimming since she was just a few years old and competes on the club level with the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks.

“All the hard work and training make it all worth it when you’re able to drop those times,” Canale said. “I would like to thank all my coaches — both high school and club — for all their support.”

John O’Kane was a member of the sports staff at The Press of Atlantic City for 12 years. O’Kane was the recipient of the John Vogeding Memorial Award in 2019 for “excellence in journalism,” awarded to a member of the media for their contribution to the sport of wrestling.