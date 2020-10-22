CASA of Atlantic and Cape May receives national grant

The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children recently awarded a $43,300 grant to CASA for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. The funding will help the organization fulfill its mission to recruit, train and support community members who advocate for the best interests of children and youth living in foster care.

The grant ensures that nearly 470 children, who were removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect and are now living in foster care, receive the uninterrupted advocacy and support from a specially trained CASA advocate.

"Every day, we work to provide the best possible advocacy for all of the children served by CASA advocates in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Our commitment to serving our most vulnerable children in the face of these current circumstances is stronger than ever. This funding from the National CASA Association will help us maintain quality advocacy for the children in our community who need it most,” said Angie Waters, CASA Executive Director.

The federal grant funds, distributed through National CASA/GAL, are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, US Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2020, National CASA/GAL received nearly $10 million in federal grants.