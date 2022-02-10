CASA for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties named a recipient of the Burke Promise

SOMERS POINT — Burke Motor Group has selected CASA for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties as one of the four recipients for the 2022 Burke Promise, along with Cape May County Animal Shelter, Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, and SOC Survivors of Cancer.

Each year, Burke Motor Group accepts nominations from community members for local charitable organizations to receive the Burke Promise. Now through Dec. 31, for every vehicle purchased, Burke will make a donation to one of the four organizations in the program. Since the program’s inception four years ago, Burke has donated nearly $100,000 to charitable organizations in the community.

“We love to support the community in a variety of ways, and this program allows us to support our community each and every day, all year long. As nominations came in, it became clear that CASA was going to be one of the recipients,” said Francey Burke, Burke Motor Group director of Special Events and Community Relations.

Burke customers select the organization they would like to see receive a donation on their behalf. All donations made to CASA will help ensure that abused and neglected children living in foster care in Atlantic and Cape May counties will have a trained volunteer ready to advocate for them.

For more information about CASA for Children, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.