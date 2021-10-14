 Skip to main content
Cape Shore Chorale in concert Oct. 17
Cape Shore Chorale in concert Oct. 17

OCEAN CITY — Cape Shore Chorale, under the direction of Scott Breiner, will present Schubert’s Mass in G Major with a chamber orchestra 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The ensemble of vocalists and chamber musicians from throughout the area will perform the Mass, as well as a selection of patriotic and heart-warming songs. Guest tenor soloist will be Reid Shriver, recipient of Cape Shore Chorale Scholarship and now attending Temple University. Admission to the performance is free, donations are welcome.

This program is made possible in part by funds from the NJ State Council on the Arts/Dept. of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. The funds were administered by the Cape May County Culture and heritage Commission, under the authority of the County Library.

