Cape Shore Chorale in concert Oct. 17

OCEAN CITY — Cape Shore Chorale, under the direction of Scott Breiner, will present Schubert’s Mass in G Major with a chamber orchestra 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The ensemble of vocalists and chamber musicians from throughout the area will perform the Mass, as well as a selection of patriotic and heart-warming songs. Guest tenor soloist will be Reid Shriver, recipient of Cape Shore Chorale Scholarship and now attending Temple University. Admission to the performance is free, donations are welcome.