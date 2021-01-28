Cape May County Technical School students celebrate giving 1,000th COVID vaccine at Shore Medical Center

Somers Point — Shore Medical Center has been providing Cape May County Technical School practical nursing students with enriching clinical rotation experiences for many years, but their current class has had one of the most rewarding experiences at Shore to date, according to educators. Why? Because not only are students helping to care for Shore patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were also among the first to administer COVID-19 vaccines to Shore nurses, doctors and other members of the hospital staff. Under supervision from Shore’s pharmacy team and their Cape May Tech clinical instructors, the students have single-handedly vaccinated nearly all of the Shore Medical Center staff who signed up. Last week, they celebrated their 1,000th vaccination.

Ann Zilinek RN, BSN, is an practical nursing program instructor at Cape May County Technical School. She says being a part of such an important moment in our nation’s history and in medical history is priceless for the students.

“Giving these first COVID vaccines at Shore is an honor for us and our students. We appreciate that Shore allowed us to take part in this epic event.”