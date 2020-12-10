Cape May Coast Guard Auxiliary re-elects commanders

Cape May's Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 08-02 re-elected previous flotilla Commander Martin Sannino Jr. and Vice Flotilla Commander Robert Lammendola.

In the past year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sannino and Lamendola continued to serve with pride. They were able to achieve great success with achieving many of the flotilla's goals for 2020. These are celebrated accomplishments, as they required great leadership to fulfill the auxiliary's goals with the pandemic protocols in place.

Sannino and Lamendola implemented monthly online meetings in lieu of in-person flotilla meetings to keep the membership directly informed and involved. They adapted flotilla activities to USCG Auxiliary COVID-19 protocols while still managing to conduct vessel safety examinations. They also oversaw improvements to the Shack headquarters building at 1519 Yacht Ave., which included the installation of a new dock ramp, paver sidewalk installation, adding flower boxes and painting of the exterior.