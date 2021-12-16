 Skip to main content
Cancer Support Community New Jersey presents the 2022 Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge
Atlantic City — Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club (CSCNJ) is thrilled to announce that the 2022 Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge will take place on New Year’s Day on the beach in front of Landshark Bar & Grill at Resorts Hotel & Casino.

This is the 30th Anniversary for the Atlantic City Polar Bear Plunge, and the first year that the event is being hosted by CSCNJ. The cost to plunge is $25 per person and includes a commemorative t-shirt. All proceeds from the event go directly to CSCNJ’s mission to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.

The plunge will take place at noon on the beach. Participants can begin to register in person at 10 a.m. inside of the Landshark Bar & Grill, and are invited back inside for the after party immediately following the plunge.

To sign up for the Polar Plunge in advance visit https://gcsj.gnosishosting.net/Events/Info/The_2022_Atlantic_City_Polar_Bear_Plunge-8372 or call 609-926-2699.

Please call Jessica at 609-926-9266 or email Jessica@cscnj.org for more information.

