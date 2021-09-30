Can the American chestnut tree make a triumphant return?

In 1983 the American Chestnut Foundation (TACF) was established with the goal of developing a tree that had all the traits of the heirloom tree yet also resist the Asian fungus. Disease resistance was now considered key, since more was known that the fungus was here for the long term, spread far and wide by water, wind and insects. But, how to accomplish this goal?

The TACF program is based on the science of backcrossing, a very tedious hybridization process. Over 30 years has been devoted to cross breeding the Chinese chestnut, which is resistant to the fungus, with the heirloom American Chestnut tree from cultivation. Over and over again, the seeds of the hybrid have been planted and grown into new cultivars. By selective breeding methods, fungus resistance is encouraged while the closest possible traits of the original American chestnut tree are maintained. The goal is to make this hybrid indistinguishable from the heirloom tree in almost every way.