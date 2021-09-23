 Skip to main content
Call for singers for ‘Messiah’ on December 12
Call for singers for 'Messiah' on December 12

The Stockton University Performing Arts Program is recruiting singers for the 15th production of Handel`s “Messiah,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

All members of the community interested in singing are welcome. Rehearsals begin Monday, Sept. 27 at 7:15 p.m. Alton Auditorium at Stockton and continue every Monday evening through Dec. 2. Zoom and Hybrid rehearsal options will also be available.

Stockton Professor of Music Beverly Vaughn will again lead the production, which includes Stockton students, members of area choirs and community members.

To sign up, or for more information, contact Vaughn at beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891. Information is also on the Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.

