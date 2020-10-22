Brigantine sailor receives Navy accommodation

 Skip to main content
Boston (October 15, 2020) Naval Aircrewmen Helicopter 1st Class Charles Hardmon, middle, assigned to USS Constitution, is awarded Senior Sailor of the Quarter by the 76th commanding officer of USS Constitution, Cmdr. John A. Benda, right. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer/Released)

 Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer

BOSTON — Brigantine native Naval Air Crewman 1st Class Charles Hardmon was awarded Senior Sailor of the Quarter aboard USS Constitution on Oct. 15.

Senior Sailor of the Quarter is awarded to a sailor who exemplifies outstanding leadership and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.

“Everything and all I achieve belongs to my beautiful and loving family,” said Hardmon.

Hardmon has served in the Navy for 10 years and his previous duty station was Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15

Hardmon is a 2009 graduate of Bloomfield College with a Bachelors of English and Writing and 2004 graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

