Brigantine Elks deliver holiday gift bags, cookies to vets

On Thursday, Dec. 2, members of the Veterans Service Committee met at the Brigantine Elks Lodge to load vehicles with gifts to head to the Vineland Veterans Home. First they loaded thousands of Tasty Kakes snacks collected by the St. Thomas Women’s Club. Next they loaded the plethora of cookies of all types, home made by the Elks members, and packed in the requisite zip lock bags by a group of dedicated members. They made sure to bring sugar-free cookies for Veterans who may not have sugar.

Last, they added the 30 men’s and women’s gift bags packed by Nancy and Mike Muncer. The Muncers picked up small gifts and toiletries for holiday bags. The veterans love looking into these bags to see what treasures they hold for them. Also packed into the bags were cards decorated by Diana Love’s first grade students, thanking veterans for their service. The veterans were so happy to see their Elks friends. The holiday spirit was abundant as these old friends greeted one another. Unable to enter Veterans Haven-South for safety reasons, Elks members passed a large amount of Tasty Kakes into the office, along with cookies for the residents.

The Elks made a formal presentation of the $500 donation and $25 Walmart gift cards. Tom Pantelena took Tasty Kakes and cookies to Meadowview Nursing Home and to the VA Clinic in Northfield. Elks Veterans Service Committee leader Joe Kelly said, “There is no better way to spend a day than visiting with and honoring those who have served our country.”