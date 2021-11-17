Brigantine Community School honors veterans

BRIGANTINE — Students at the Community School did their part to honor veterans with their second annual Step for Vets program.
In years past, veterans would come into the school on Nov. 11 and they would be part of an assembly.
COVID-19 made that traditional indoor ceremony impossible, but the school came up with a bigger and bolder Veterans Day event that took their red, white and blue spirit outdoors and topped it off with a flyover from the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.
“The Brigantine Community School has a long history of displaying tremendous pride in honoring our veterans. With our Step for Vets program, our students and staff show their patriotic pride for all to see, they wrote cards, and donated money and food. We are a district that is so very thankful for all that the great men and women in uniform have given us,” said Brigantine School District Superintendent Glenn Robbins.
During the Step for Vets event, students are invited out by grade level to walk some steps for vets on the track. They receive rubber bracelets when completing a lap to keep track of the number of laps they have walked.
Students could find up to three family members/friends to sponsor their laps, but the important thing is to just be a part of this wonderful celebration in honor of the veterans. Last year, the event raised over $2,000 for local veterans groups. This year the goal was $2,500 and according to Gifted and Talented Teacher, Laura Mittelman, they exceeded their goal.
The Brigantine Police and Fire departments were a part of the program, as well as members of the Brigantine VFW and the Brigantine Elks. The fire department displayed a huge American flag that waved majestically in the breeze over the track as students and veterans walked together.
The veterans group the Last Salute brought volunteers along with military vehicles and even a large brass duty bell for the students to check out.
“It's such a special way for our students to honor our local heroes and to teach our students about what it means to serve our community and out country. All of the veterans were extremely appreciative of this event. It's truly something special to watch,” Mittelman said.