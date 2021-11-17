Brigantine Community School honors veterans

BRIGANTINE — Students at the Community School did their part to honor veterans with their second annual Step for Vets program.

In years past, veterans would come into the school on Nov. 11 and they would be part of an assembly.

COVID-19 made that traditional indoor ceremony impossible, but the school came up with a bigger and bolder Veterans Day event that took their red, white and blue spirit outdoors and topped it off with a flyover from the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

“The Brigantine Community School has a long history of displaying tremendous pride in honoring our veterans. With our Step for Vets program, our students and staff show their patriotic pride for all to see, they wrote cards, and donated money and food. We are a district that is so very thankful for all that the great men and women in uniform have given us,” said Brigantine School District Superintendent Glenn Robbins.

During the Step for Vets event, students are invited out by grade level to walk some steps for vets on the track. They receive rubber bracelets when completing a lap to keep track of the number of laps they have walked.