Brigantine City Council proposes increased beach tag fees for 2021 beach season

BRIGANTINE — At the Wednesday, Oct. 21, council meeting, Brigantine city officials proposed an increase to regular seasonal beach badge fees for summer 2021.

Officials said the increase is to cover costs of operating Brigantine beaches for the anticipated deficit of roughly $400,000 in beach-related revenues in 2021.

City officials proposed a $5 increase for seasonal beach badges, meaning badges purchased pre-season will cost $20, while those purchased in-season will be $25. Senior badges will remain free, and badges for people 62–65 years of age will remain $8 pre-season and cost $20 thereafter. There will be no changes to daily passes, which are $10.

Additionally, City Council confirmed there will be no increase to truck passes for the 2021 season, while also agreeing to bring back the two free beach badges previously included with the purchase of a truck pass. A public hearing on the proposed changes will take place at the City Council Zoom meeting Nov. 4.