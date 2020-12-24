Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa celebrates with 12 Days of Giving

ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, an MGM Resorts luxury resort destination, is celebrating the reason for the season by giving back to Atlantic County and New Jersey charitable organizations. Borgata’s 12 Days of Giving honors the people and communities that make up the greater Atlantic City region by providing meaningful gifts, support, and donations to a wide variety of nonprofits and service groups. Additionally, Borgata will support front line workers in the region with a delicious meal prepared by the resort’s award-winning culinary team.
“We are delighted to give back this holiday season as we raise awareness for these wonderful nonprofit organizations, whose missions are vitally important to our local community,” said Liza Costandino, director of communications for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. “This year has presented unprecedented hardships for people throughout the region. We felt it was important to contribute to a variety of causes so we could extend our reach to impact more of the community.”
Starting Dec. 20, Borgata will partner with the following organizations to provide holiday cheer for community members in Southern New Jersey:
Garden State Equality
● Borgata invested $5,000 to support the assistance Garden State Equality gives to transgender New Jersey residents seeking legal name changes. “Access to accurate identity documents is critical for trans people to fully participate in society. We’re so grateful to Borgata for their generous support of New Jersey’s trans community,” said Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality. The 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey found that almost one-third of transgender people who showed an identity document with a name or gender marker that conflicted with their perceived gender were harassed, denied benefits or services, discriminated against or assaulted. For more information about Garden State Equality, or to learn how to get involved, see gardenstateequality.org.
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and MGM Resorts International Teen Center
● In addition to a $5,000 donation supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City’s Holiday Heroes Giving Campaign, Borgata team members volunteered to wrap all gifts purchased off the Club’s Amazon Wishlist by the local community, as well as sewed 160 face masks for the Club’s students. For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and the MGM Resorts International Teen Center, or to learn how to get involved, please see acbgc.org.
CONTACT Cape-Atlantic
● Borgata team members wrote 260 holiday cards for CONTACT participants, as well as provided four new cordless phones and one new laptop for CONTACT’s office so they may continue to serve the community in 2021. For more information about CONTACT Cape-Atlantic, or to learn how to get involved, see contactcapeatlantic.org.
Community FoodBank of New Jersey
● Borgata donated 120 frozen turkeys as well as a pallet jack for the organization’s local warehouse. Due to the national coin shortage, Borgata gave its guests the option of dropping their receipts for less than $1 into a donation box benefitting the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. Thanks to many of Borgata’s guests, the resort was able to donate $20,000 to the food bank this month. Since Sept. 17, our guests have donated $41,543.12 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Southern Branch. For more information about the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, or to learn how to get involved, see cfbnj.org.
Covenant House New Jersey — Atlantic City Residential Crisis Center & Rights of Passage
● On Christmas Eve, Borgata will donate 60 individual, pre-packaged meals prepared by the resort’s award-winning culinary team to be enjoyed by the young people currently living in the Atlantic City Covenant House. On this day, Borgata will further provide these 60 young people with new winter hats and jackets. For more information about Covenant House New Jersey, or to learn how to get involved, see covenanthousenj.org.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
● Borgata will donate 100 individual, pre-packaged meals prepared by the resort’s award-winning culinary team to be enjoyed by the overnight shift of first-responders at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Christmas Eve.
● For more information, see atlanticare.org.
Humane Society of Atlantic County
● Borgata will provide 250 pounds of dog and cat food, as well as toys and cleaning supplies. For more information about the Humane Society, or to learn how to get involved, see humanesocietyac.org.
ARC of Atlantic County
● Borgata will support The Arc and their mission this holiday with a donation of ten $100 grocery gift cards to support their clients to help them continue to live independently. For more information about The Arc, or to learn how to get involved, see thearcatlantic.org.
Adelaide’s Place, A Center for Women
● Borgata volunteers crocheted 60 scarves for women in need, as well as donated 60 toiletry kits including items like soap, shaving cream, toothbrush/paste, makeup, nail clippers and polish, tissues, deodorant, shampoo and hand sanitizer, among other essentials. For more information about Adelaide’s Place, or to learn how to get involved, see adelaidesplace.org.
Center for Family Services
● Borgata donated 220 duffle bags for the Center’s “Duffle Bag Project,” providing luggage for children transitioning from emergency housing to their long-term home. For more information about the Center for Family Services, or to learn how to get involved, see centerffs.org.
AMVETS Post 911
● Borgata donated 60 kits for the Posts’ veteran members including winter hats, socks, and toiletry items like soap, shaving cream, toothbrush/paste, deodorant, and shampoo, among other essentials. For more information about AMVETS, or to learn how to get involved, see amvetpost911nj.com.