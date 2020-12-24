Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa celebrates with 12 Days of Giving

ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, an MGM Resorts luxury resort destination, is celebrating the reason for the season by giving back to Atlantic County and New Jersey charitable organizations. Borgata’s 12 Days of Giving honors the people and communities that make up the greater Atlantic City region by providing meaningful gifts, support, and donations to a wide variety of nonprofits and service groups. Additionally, Borgata will support front line workers in the region with a delicious meal prepared by the resort’s award-winning culinary team.

“We are delighted to give back this holiday season as we raise awareness for these wonderful nonprofit organizations, whose missions are vitally important to our local community,” said Liza Costandino, director of communications for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. “This year has presented unprecedented hardships for people throughout the region. We felt it was important to contribute to a variety of causes so we could extend our reach to impact more of the community.”

Starting Dec. 20, Borgata will partner with the following organizations to provide holiday cheer for community members in Southern New Jersey:

Garden State Equality