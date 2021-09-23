BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors® Hold a Goal-Breaking Backpack Drive for Underprivileged Children at the Jersey Shore

“We far-surpassed our $100,000 goal for this year,” said Kassie Erb, president, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities. “The company’s continued level of compassion, caring and giving back to children in need is essential and greatly appreciated now, more than ever,” she adds.

“The need now is greater than ever and our annual backpack drive is an important and gratifying project for our company and the communities we serve.” said Larry Flick V, CEO, BHHS Fox and Roach/The Trident Group. “This goal-breaking drive would not have been possible without the incredible generosity and team work of our agents, employees, executives and communities. We are so grateful to everyone for continuing to support children in need across our region, especially when times are tough for so many.“