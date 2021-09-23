BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors® Hold a Goal-Breaking Backpack Drive for Underprivileged Children at the Jersey Shore

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors and the Trident Group’s Fox & Roach/Trident Charities’ 16th annual “Ready for Learning” backpack challenge reached an amazing total of $115,625 donated to participating organizations to provide 6,390 filled backpacks.
“We far-surpassed our $100,000 goal for this year,” said Kassie Erb, president, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities. “The company’s continued level of compassion, caring and giving back to children in need is essential and greatly appreciated now, more than ever,” she adds.
Sales associates from the Margate, Northfield, Brigantine, Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Avalon offices contributed to the regional total, with Ocean City 34th Street, Margate and Sea Isle City offices filling the most number of backpacks.
Backpacks were distributed to children hardest hit by the pandemic through 180+ area social services agency partners, including — Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Egg Harbor Youth Association, OCNJ Care and the Woodbine School District.
“The need now is greater than ever and our annual backpack drive is an important and gratifying project for our company and the communities we serve.” said Larry Flick V, CEO, BHHS Fox and Roach/The Trident Group. “This goal-breaking drive would not have been possible without the incredible generosity and team work of our agents, employees, executives and communities. We are so grateful to everyone for continuing to support children in need across our region, especially when times are tough for so many.“
In addition to all the donations of money and school supplies, volunteers from the company also donated their time, helping to fill 10,000 backpacks in two-hour shifts during July and August. Since 2006, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities has collected over 52,900 backpacks and supplies for homeless and foster care children in the Tri-State area.