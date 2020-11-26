BHHS Fox & Roach Atlantic County offices hold Community Service Day

ATLANTIC COUNTY — Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, is celebrating their 25th anniversary of giving to the communities they serve and holding their 25th annual Community Service Day.
Sales associates and employees of BHHS Fox & Roach's Brigantine Office spent the month of October collecting items for local food banks in Brigantine and Atlantic City, including nonperishable and pantry items.
Sales associates and employees of BHHS Fox & Roach's Northfield Office spent the month of October collecting items for Community FoodBank of New Jersey, including nonperishable and pantry items.
Each officewide donation drive was done while observing the strict protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, making sure to wear masks and social distance.
Each fall, the Tri-State area’s largest real estate brokerage closes its doors for the annual Community Service Day so sales associates and employees can spend the day at more than 100 local nonprofits helping to paint, repair, stock food banks and cook meals to help the less fortunate in their communities.
“Community Service Day is the heart of Fox & Roach/Trident Charities," said Fox & Roach/Trident Charities President Kassie Erb. “This year, while recognizing our 25th anniversary of giving back, the need is even greater during this pandemic. We are proud of the generosity of our agents and employees and humbled by the resilience of the communities we serve. During this unprecedented time, we have continued our efforts while remaining safe through working in smaller groups, social distancing, outdoor activities (if possible), and internal collections of food, winter gear, clothing, hygiene and other basic necessities. We are pleased to continue to offer more than the financial support, through volunteering in our communities to assist with much needed projects and tasks.”
Fox & Roach/Trident Charities is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances. Since its founding on June 26, 1995, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities has donated more than $8 million and 255,000 volunteer hours to over 250 local organizations in the Tri-state area.
