BHHS Fox & Roach Atlantic County offices hold Community Service Day

ATLANTIC COUNTY — Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, is celebrating their 25th anniversary of giving to the communities they serve and holding their 25th annual Community Service Day.

Sales associates and employees of BHHS Fox & Roach's Brigantine Office spent the month of October collecting items for local food banks in Brigantine and Atlantic City, including nonperishable and pantry items.

Sales associates and employees of BHHS Fox & Roach's Northfield Office spent the month of October collecting items for Community FoodBank of New Jersey, including nonperishable and pantry items.

Each officewide donation drive was done while observing the strict protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, making sure to wear masks and social distance.

Each fall, the Tri-State area’s largest real estate brokerage closes its doors for the annual Community Service Day so sales associates and employees can spend the day at more than 100 local nonprofits helping to paint, repair, stock food banks and cook meals to help the less fortunate in their communities.